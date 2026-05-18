New Apple Card Holders Can Get Free AirPods Pro 3, But There's a Catch

Apple today launched a new promotion offering new Apple Card holders the chance to earn back the cost of AirPods Pro 3 through monthly cash rebates, but there is a recurring spend requirement attached.



Customers who open a new Apple Card account and purchase ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ directly from Apple by June 15 will qualify. Starting July 1 and running through April 30, 2027, cardholders can earn $25 in Bonus Daily Cash each month, up to $250 total, but only in months where they make at least ten purchases on the card. Each qualifying purchase must be at least $0.01, and the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ purchase itself does not count toward the monthly ten-purchase threshold.

The offer is open to new ‌Apple Card‌ applicants only, and is not available to existing cardholders or anyone with a pending application. The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ purchase must be made directly from Apple, either online or in an Apple Store. Refurbished products, purchases through third-party retailers, international transactions, and business bulk orders are all excluded. The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ purchase cannot be made entirely with an Apple Gift Card or Apple Account balance.

All ‌Apple Card‌ payment options are eligible, including paying in full or financing via ‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installments, and any trade-in applied to the purchase does not affect eligibility. Returning the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ purchase may result in forfeiture of the offer.

The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ are priced at $249 and were introduced alongside the iPhone 17 lineup in September 2025.