 New Apple Card Holders Can Get Free AirPods Pro 3, But There's a Catch - MacRumors
Skip to Content

New Apple Card Holders Can Get Free AirPods Pro 3, But There's a Catch

by

Apple today launched a new promotion offering new Apple Card holders the chance to earn back the cost of AirPods Pro 3 through monthly cash rebates, but there is a recurring spend requirement attached.

airpods pro 3 pink
Customers who open a new Apple Card account and purchase ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ directly from Apple by June 15 will qualify. Starting July 1 and running through April 30, 2027, cardholders can earn $25 in Bonus Daily Cash each month, up to $250 total, but only in months where they make at least ten purchases on the card. Each qualifying purchase must be at least $0.01, and the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ purchase itself does not count toward the monthly ten-purchase threshold.

The offer is open to new ‌Apple Card‌ applicants only, and is not available to existing cardholders or anyone with a pending application. The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ purchase must be made directly from Apple, either online or in an Apple Store. Refurbished products, purchases through third-party retailers, international transactions, and business bulk orders are all excluded. The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ purchase cannot be made entirely with an Apple Gift Card or Apple Account balance.

All ‌Apple Card‌ payment options are eligible, including paying in full or financing via ‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installments, and any trade-in applied to the purchase does not affect eligibility. Returning the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ purchase may result in forfeiture of the offer.

The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ are priced at $249 and were introduced alongside the iPhone 17 lineup in September 2025.

Related Roundup: AirPods Pro 3
Tags: AirPods Pro 3 Guide, Apple Card Guide
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Pro (Neutral)
Related Forum: AirPods

Popular Stories

apple card savings account

Apple Lowers Savings Account Rate for Apple Card Users

Thursday April 23, 2026 8:07 am PDT by
The interest rate on Apple Card's savings account was today lowered from 3.65% to 3.50%. Push notifications regarding the cut were sent to ‌Apple Card‌ users on Thursday. Savings account interest rates often fluctuate with changes made by the Federal Reserve, and when rates are lowered, banks cut their annual percentage yield (APY). That said, today's cut doesn't appear tied to a...
Read Full Article73 comments
Apple Card iPhone 16 Pro Feature

Apple Card Promo to Offer Free AirPods Pro 3

Friday May 15, 2026 8:59 am PDT by
Starting as early as next week, customers who sign up for an Apple Card at Apple's retail stores in the U.S. will receive $249 cash back when they purchase AirPods Pro 3, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The promotion has yet to be officially announced by Apple, so exact terms and conditions are not available at this time. AirPods Pro 3 are priced at $249 in the U.S., so customers who...
Read Full Article46 comments
Sony WF 1000XM6 vs AirPods Pro 3 Thumb 2

AirPods Pro 3 vs. Sony WF-1000XM6: Which Flagship Earbuds Should You Buy?

Tuesday April 21, 2026 9:44 am PDT by
Sony refreshed its earbuds earlier this year, introducing the $330 WF-1000XM6 earbuds to compete with the $249 AirPods Pro 3 that came out last September. We compared Sony's new earbuds with Apple's latest model to see which is better. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Sony's XM6 earbuds are smaller than the AirPods Pro 3 because there's no stem, but the in-ear fit...
Read Full Article33 comments

Top Rated Comments

jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
30 minutes ago at 08:16 am
Would be nice for Apple to give literally anything to people who’ve been cardholders for years already 🙄
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I
icwhatudidthere
27 minutes ago at 08:19 am
Headline reads like it’s for existing customers but it’s not.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
32 minutes ago at 08:14 am
Ahh ... So not really a great deal after all.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
Anonymous123
26 minutes ago at 08:19 am
Way too complicated of an offer. Apple is acting like a cell phone carrier now with this bill credit deal. Yuck.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
gummybear2026
21 minutes ago at 08:24 am
I was about to apply for an Apple Card but this worthless rebate program changed my mind.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments