The MacRumors Show: Can Google Finally Beat Apple With Pixel Watch?

Following the "Made by Google" launch event last week, we talk through how the Pixel Watch, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Tablet compare to Apple's devices on the latest episode of The MacRumors Show podcast.

The Pixel Watch features a striking round design with a 41mm stainless steel casing, and offers an always-on display, 24-hour battery life, and Fitbit sleep tracking, for a price of $349. With Apple Watch features like blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, 32GB of memory, and more, we talk through how the Pixel Watch compares to Apple's long-reigning smart watch.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer many features that will be familiar to iPhone users such as 2x crop mode to simulate a telephoto lens, Cinematic Blur for video, Active Stabilization mode, and Face Unlock, but adds faster Night Sight, Photo Unblur, 8GB or 12GB of memory, and the custom-silicon Tensor G2 chip. The devices look to directly compete with Apple's latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, but undercut them in price by about $100.

Google also offered an early look at the Pixel Tablet that is set to launch next year – a device that will undoubtedly compete with the iPad. The tablet comes alongside a speaker dock that charges the device and turns it into a home-focused device to glance at information, display photos, and control smart home accessories.

