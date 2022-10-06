Hands-On With Google's New Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

by

Google today announced the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, which will directly compete with the iPhone 14 lineup, plus it debuted the Pixel Watch, an Apple Watch competitor. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera was at Google's event, and he was able to get some hands-on time with the new devices to give us a look at how they measure up to Apple's latest product lineup.

Priced starting at $599, the Pixel 7 features a brighter 6.3-inch display with a hole-punch camera cutout, a matte aluminum enclosure, and a Gorilla Glass Victus front and back. It has a Google-designed Tensor G2 chip with 8GB RAM and a dual-rear camera system with a "cinematic blur" feature and wide and ultrawide lenses.

The more expensive Pixel 7 Pro is priced starting at $899, with the larger device offering a 6.7-inch display (the same size as the 14 Plus and Pro Max), a Tensor G2 chip with 12GB RAM, a triple-lens camera system with a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 50-megapixel wide lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. Camera features include macro focus, 30x Super Res Zoom, Cinematic Blur for portraits, and Real Tone for realistic skin tones.

Google has added a built-in VPN feature that's coming soon, plus the Pixel 7 smartphones offer 24+ hour battery life, fast wireless charging, fingerprint unlocking, and a coughing and snoring detection feature that's been added to the sleep tracking functionality.

Along with the Pixel 7 phones, Google also introduced the Pixel Watch, which competes with the Apple Watch. Priced starting at $350, the Pixel Watch has a round display, which sets it apart from the Apple Watch's rectangular display design. The Pixel Watch incorporates features from Google-owned company Fitbit, including heart rate tracking, ECGs, sleep tracking, fall detection, Emergency SOS, and more.

We'll be doing a more in-depth comparison between the Pixel 7 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro, plus offering a side-by-side look at the Pixel Watch compared to the Apple Watch, with those videos set to come out next week. What do you think of Google's new product lineup? Let us know in the comments below.

