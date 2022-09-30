The MacRumors Show: A Week With the AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Ultra

Tuesday September 27, 2022 8:05 am PDT by Hartley Charlton

An Apple Watch Ultra user has modified their new device's casing to add a brushed finish and remove the orange color of the Action Button in an effort to make it more visually appealing. The Apple Watch Ultra offers the first complete redesign of the Apple Watch since the product line's announcement in 2014, and while the design has been met with praise from many users, some have criticized...