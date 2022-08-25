iPhone 14 Pro Getting Massive New Camera Bump

by

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models are set to get an even larger rear camera array, according to several recent reports.

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Front and Back MacRumors Exclusive featureiPhone 14 Pro concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information

Apple has progressively increased the size of the iPhone's rear camera housing over time as the device has transitioned from a small, flush single Wide lens on the ‌iPhone‌ 5S to a large, square, multi-lens array on the iPhone 11 Pro. Apple increased the size of the rear camera system further with the iPhone 12 Pro, and then once again with the iPhone 13 Pro. Multiple reports about the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ now indicate that Apple plans to continue this trend in 2022, resulting in the ‌iPhone‌'s largest-ever rear camera array.

Alleged leaked schematics of the iPhone 14 Pro models shared by Max Weinbach indicate that the rear camera plateau will increase by around five percent in each dimension compared to the iPhone 13 models, growing from a width of 35.01mm to 36.73mm and a height of 36.24mm to 38.21mm. A similar size increase has also been shown on molds of the iPhone 14 lineup, dummy models, and third-party cases.

Initial renders purportedly based on leaked information from Jon Prosser claimed that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ could be the first ‌iPhone‌ to have a flush rear camera array, bringing an end to the protruding cameras that have lingered on the ‌iPhone‌ for almost a decade since the launch of the ‌iPhone‌ 6. Weinbach's schematics suggest that this is not the case, and the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s rear camera array will protrude from the device even more, increasing from 3.60mm on the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ to 4.17mm on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌.

The increased size of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max's rear camera array is due to all-new 48-megapixel Wide camera systems, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a recent tweet, Kuo responded to Weinbach's leaked schematics, commenting that "the main reason for the larger and more prominent camera bump" is due to "upgrading the rear camera to 48MP." He added that the diagonal length of the ‌iPhone‌'s contact image sensor (CIS) is set to increase by to 25 to 35 percent with the jump to 48MP. Likewise, the height of the camera's lens system will increase by five to ten percent.

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Exploded
Further unverified information shared on Weibo suggests that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ could have a sensor up to 57 percent larger, and the larger camera bump has also been supported by other CAD renders shared on Twitter. All of this information has been amalgamated in renders by Apple concept designer Ian Zelbo.

Along with the replacement of the notch with a new, pill and hole-punch TrueDepth camera array design, the 48MP Wide camera is among the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s most widely rumored features, having been repeatedly mentioned by Kuo, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, and Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu.

The 48MP camera system is expected to be limited to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models and facilitate 8K video recording, offering a significant upgrade over the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌'s 12MP camera and 4K video recording capabilities. High-resolution 8K videos recorded with the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ are also said to be be suitable for viewing on Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset.

Kuo has previously said that he believes that the camera quality of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models will "elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level." For more information about the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, see our detailed roundup.

Related Stories

iPhone 13 Pro Light Blue Side Feature

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro's Larger Camera Bump Due to New 48MP Camera System

Sunday March 27, 2022 9:35 am PDT by
The increased size of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's rear camera array is due to all-new 48-megapixel Wide camera systems, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet, Kuo responded to leaked schematics recently shared by Max Weinbach. The schematics showed that the rear camera plateau of the iPhone 14 Pro models will increase by about five percent in each...
Read Full Article283 comments
iphone 13 pro and 14 pro render with background

iPhone 14 Pro Rumored to Feature Rounder Design to Match Larger Rear Camera Array

Thursday April 21, 2022 9:57 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro could feature significantly rounder corners to match the larger rear camera array, according to Apple concept graphic renderer Ian Zelbo. Zelbo, who is best known for creating renders of upcoming Apple devices based on leaked information, including the Mac Studio, Studio Display, rumored mixed-reality headset, and more, believes that the iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to...
Read Full Article128 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Front and Back MacRumors Exclusive

iPhone 14 Pro Renders Highlight Multiple Design Changes

Wednesday May 25, 2022 8:56 am PDT by
Leaker Jon Prosser today shared ostensibly accurate renders of the iPhone 14 Pro, providing the most accurate look yet at what the device could look like when it launches later this year. In the latest video on YouTube channel Front Page Tech, Prosser revealed renders of the iPhone 14 Pro made by Apple concept graphic designer Ian Zelbo, highlighting a range of specific design changes...
Read Full Article125 comments
iphone 14 pro max camera bump compared lipilipsi 16 9

Bigger iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Bump Shown Alongside iPhone 13 Pro Max

Monday August 8, 2022 4:33 am PDT by
The camera bump on the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to be the largest rear lens housing Apple has ever installed on its flagship smartphones, and a new photo offers a rare glimpse at just how prominent it is compared to Apple's predecessor device. iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy (left) vs iPhone 13 Pro Max All iPhone 14 models are expected to see upgrades to the Ultra Wide camera on the...
Read Full Article131 comments
iphone 14 lineup cases

Third-Party Cases for iPhone 14 Lineup Highlight Design Tweaks, Larger Pro Camera Bump

Friday July 8, 2022 6:24 am PDT by
Images of cases for the entire iPhone 14 lineup were today shared, reinforcing expectations about the design refinements coming to this year's new iPhone models. The images, shared on Weibo and highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, depict ultra-slim third-party cases for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although one of the devices is...
Read Full Article78 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Purple Rear Flat MacRumors Exclusive

iPhone 14 Pro Models Likely to See $100 Price Increase, Says Analyst

Wednesday August 17, 2022 6:43 am PDT by
iPhone 14 Pro models will "likely" see a $100 price increase compared to iPhone 13 Pro models, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives. iPhone 14 Pro render by Ian Zelbo based on rumored design "While the base iPhone will stay at the same price we believe a $100 price increase on the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is likely in store given component price increases as well as added...
Read Full Article169 comments
iphone 13 pro max display bleen

Don't Buy an iPhone 13 Pro Right Now: 'iPhone 14 Pro' Models Imminent

Wednesday August 24, 2022 3:45 am PDT by
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to be replaced by the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at an Apple event as soon as next month, meaning most customers should hold off on purchasing a new iPhone until then. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to headline with features such as thinner bezels and a "pill and hole-punch" TrueDepth camera array design in place of the...
Read Full Article
iPhone 13 Pro Light Blue Side Feature

iPhone 14 Pro Wide Camera Rumored to Feature 21% Wider Sensor for 48-Megapixel Images

Monday April 4, 2022 9:20 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro may deliver more detailed images thanks to a considerably larger sensor and smaller pixels, according to unverified technical information shared on Chinese social media site Weibo. A recent post from the account "Fishing 8" on Weibo listed a large number of the iPhone 14 Pro's technical camera specifications. In line with a multitude of rumors about the iPhone 14 Pro's Wide ...
Read Full Article75 comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Announces 'Far Out' September 7 Event Set to Feature iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and More

Wednesday August 24, 2022 9:04 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, and there will be an in-person component with members of the media invited to Apple's campus. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The September event...
Read Full Article271 comments
AppleEventLogoFeature

10 Apple Devices You Shouldn't Buy Right Now

Tuesday August 23, 2022 8:00 am PDT by
Ahead of Apple events expected over the next two months, there are now ten Apple devices that customers currently should not buy, with replacement models fast approaching. The fall is always a very busy period for Apple, often with at least two special events to launch new products and the release of major software updates for all of the company's platforms. This year looks to be no...
Read Full Article116 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Graphite Display Black MacRumors Exclusive

Images Allegedly Show Real iPhone 14 Pro Display Cutouts and Status Bar Items

Thursday August 25, 2022 7:52 am PDT by
Following Apple's announcement that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7, several alleged leaks coming out of Asia purport to show the iPhone 14 Pro's display cutouts and status bar items. iPhone 14 Pro concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information Twitter user "DuanRui" today shared several images from Chinese social media site Weibo, with one seemingly showing ...
Read Full Article197 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors yellowbg

Color Options for All Apple Watch Series 8 Models: Everything We Know

Wednesday August 24, 2022 6:50 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 8 is set to be available in a refreshed selection of color options available across all available casing finishes. The main rumor about the Apple Watch Series 8's color options comes from information shared by the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" earlier this year. Overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be available in a significantly reduced number of color ...
Read Full Article73 comments
iphone 14 pro dummy colors

iPhone 14 Pro Purple and Blue Colors Appear on Dummy Models

Thursday August 25, 2022 8:09 am PDT by
Ahead of the expected announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup at Apple's September 7 event, a wave of dummy models originating in Asia claim to show the iPhone 14 Pro's selection of color options, including new blue and purple finishes. The images of iPhone 14 Pro dummy models were first shared on Weibo earlier today and show similar Gold, Graphite, and Silver color options from recent years....
Read Full Article150 comments
dream iphone

New Interactive Website Lets You Design Your Own iPhone

Wednesday August 24, 2022 3:14 am PDT by
If you've ever wanted to create your dream iPhone design, a new website has your back. Created by developer Neal Agarwal, the interactive website lets you drag and drop different elements onto a perfectly clean ‌iPhone‌ model to create unique, weird and out-of-this-world designs. On the website, users have a wide range of different items they can add and arrange however they like on...
Read Full Article92 comments
apple watch series 7 mystery

Apple Watch Series 8 'Pro' to Feature All-New Design

Wednesday August 24, 2022 2:41 am PDT by
Apple will launch a high-end Apple Watch Series 8 "Pro" model with an all-new design this year, according to recent reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look. Gurman said that this year's high-end...
Read Full Article