iPhone 14 Pro Features 6GB of Faster LPDDR5 Memory

The iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature 6GB of faster RAM, which helps make overall device performance faster and more efficient compared to last year's iPhone 13 Pro.



Earlier today, a teardown of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ revealed it features Qualcomm's X65 5G modem, offering faster 5G speeds and lower energy consumption.

That same teardown also confirmed that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature the newer and faster type of LPDDR5 RAM compared to the LPDDR4X memory in the previous ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌. Like the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ last year, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ still features the same 6GB capacity of RAM but benefits from the newer LPDDR5 memory type.



The standard iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, as rumored, are expected to still be featuring LPDDR4X memory alongside the A15 Bionic chip from last year's high-end iPhones. According to Apple, the A16 Bionic in the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ features 50% more memory bandwidth, which is in line with the expected increase from moving to LPDDR5 memory. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature the new A16 Bionic chip that Apple says is the "fastest chip ever in a smartphone."