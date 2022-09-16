iPhone 14 Pro Features 6GB of Faster LPDDR5 Memory

by

The iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature 6GB of faster RAM, which helps make overall device performance faster and more efficient compared to last year's iPhone 13 Pro.

iphone 14 pro max deep purple
Earlier today, a teardown of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ revealed it features Qualcomm's X65 5G modem, offering faster 5G speeds and lower energy consumption.

That same teardown also confirmed that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature the newer and faster type of LPDDR5 RAM compared to the LPDDR4X memory in the previous ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌. Like the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ last year, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ still features the same 6GB capacity of RAM but benefits from the newer LPDDR5 memory type.

iphone 14 pro memory bandwidth
The standard iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, as rumored, are expected to still be featuring LPDDR4X memory alongside the A15 Bionic chip from last year's high-end iPhones. According to Apple, the A16 Bionic in the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ features 50% more memory bandwidth, which is in line with the expected increase from moving to LPDDR5 memory. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature the new A16 Bionic chip that Apple says is the "fastest chip ever in a smartphone."

Related Roundup: iPhone 14 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 14 Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

I7guy Avatar
I7guy
10 minutes ago at 07:35 am

What is incredible is that an iPhone is just 2GB shy of the 8GB offered in entry level MBAs and MBPs. Goes to show how important memory is for the Mac-line and how under powered they are to boost bottom line.

Unpopular opinion? Perhaps.
I'm sure there are those with use cases that can support 8gb. People who buy computers, hopefully understand their use cases and then buy the appropriate hardware to support their use cases.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jav6454 Avatar
jav6454
12 minutes ago at 07:33 am
What is incredible is that an iPhone is just 2GB shy of the 8GB offered in entry level MBAs and MBPs. Goes to show how important memory is for the Mac-line and how under powered they are to boost bottom line.

Unpopular opinion? Perhaps.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jav6454 Avatar
jav6454
9 minutes ago at 07:35 am

I'm sure there are those with use cases that can support 8gb. People who buy computers, hopefully understand their use cases and then buy the appropriate hardware to support their use cases.
I fully agree. Which is why, in those threads where people ask for advice, I always recommend to get more memory.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
15 minutes ago at 07:30 am
Literally placed an order on the app at 9am and it will deliver tonite. Can’t wait! My first launch day in 5 years.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

ios 16 beta battery percentage icon

Apple Confirms iOS 16 Battery Percentage Display Not Available on Certain iPhone Models

Tuesday September 13, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
Following iOS 16's public release, Apple has confirmed that users of older generation iPhone models will miss out on the ability to show their iPhone's battery percentage directly in the status bar. In an updated support document, Apple says that the new battery percentage display is not available on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini. Apple provides no...
Read Full Article130 comments
iOS 16 hidden features

16 Hidden iOS 16 Features You Didn't Know About

Tuesday September 13, 2022 11:55 am PDT by
Apple this week released iOS 16, the latest version of iOS with a new customizable Lock Screen, major new additions to Messages, and enhancements to Mail, Maps, and more. Other than the headlining features, there are a number of quality-of-life changes, improvements, and new capabilities baked into iOS 16 that help improve the iPhone experience. We've listed 16 hidden features and changes...
Read Full Article144 comments
ios 16 beta 5 battery percent

iOS 16.1 Adds Battery Percentage to iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 Status Bar

Wednesday September 14, 2022 11:12 am PDT by
Apple in iOS 16 updated the battery icon on iPhones with Face ID to display the specific battery percentage rather than just a visual representation of battery level. At launch, this feature did not include the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone XR, or iPhone 11, but according to multiple reports from the MacRumors forums and Twitter, all of these iPhones now support the feature....
Read Full Article123 comments
iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand

Kuo: iPhone 14 Plus Pre-Orders Worse Than iPhone 13 Mini, Product Strategy 'Fails'

Monday September 12, 2022 4:27 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen "bad" pre-order results, indicating that Apple's positioning of the two new standard models may have failed, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his -14-first-weekend-online-pre-order-survey-110411040b5d">latest post on Medium, Kuo explained that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have seen "neutral" and "good" pre-order results...
Read Full Article681 comments
ios 16 live text

iOS 16 Features and Changes Exclusive to Newer iPhones

Tuesday September 13, 2022 6:41 am PDT by
Apple this week released iOS 16 to the public, the latest version of its iOS operating system with major changes and new features, including a customizable Lock Screen, the ability to edit and unsend messages, and more. The biggest iOS 16 features, such as the personalized Lock Screen, will be available on all devices supported by the latest version. Other features of iOS 16, however,...
Read Full Article69 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 1

Dynamic Island Games Are Coming to iPhone 14 Pro

Tuesday September 13, 2022 2:45 pm PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro includes a clever new Dynamic Island that obscures the front-facing TrueDepth camera hardware, and third-party app developers are already experimenting with ways to take advantage of the new iPhone capabilities. Apple is allowing third-party developers to create Dynamic Island experiences, which might end up including games. Kriss Smolka, the developer behind apps like...
Read Full Article76 comments