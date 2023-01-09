iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Orders From Apple No Longer Delayed

Supply of the iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max has been restored to normal levels following months of production disruptions that crippled the availability of Apple's highest-end iPhones.



In November, in a rare press release on its website, Apple warned that supply of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max would be heavily constrained due to lockdown restrictions impacting its main iPhone assembly plant in China.

"We continue to see strong demand for ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models. However, we now expect lower ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max shipments than we previously anticipated, and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products," the company said. "We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels."

The disruptions resulted in customers being forced to wait several weeks to receive their new iPhone 14 Pro models in the United States and other markets. Availability of the models started to improve around late December, but now appear to have been fully restored.

Apple's online store in the United States shows all configurations of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max as in stock and ready to be shipped to customers within 24 hours, a stark difference from the three to four-week wait time from several weeks ago.