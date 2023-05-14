iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Now Available in Australia and New Zealand

by

Apple today announced that Emergency SOS via satellite is now available in Australia and New Zealand. Available on all iPhone 14 models, the feature enables users to send text messages to emergency services via satellite when cellular and Wi-Fi coverage is not available. Users can also share their location via satellite in the Find My app.

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature
Emergency SOS via satellite is enabled by default on iPhones running iOS 16.4 or later in Australia and New Zealand. An option to send a text message via satellite will appear after dialing 000 in Australia or 111 in New Zealand outside the range of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. There is also a demo mode in the Settings app under Emergency SOS that allows users to familiarize themselves with the service without contacting emergency responders.

With the service, Apple says users can send and receive messages in as little as 15 seconds in clear conditions. Users are prompted to complete a short questionnaire with vital information, and the interface then shows users where in the sky to point their iPhone to connect and send the initial message. This message includes the user's questionnaire responses, location, altitude, iPhone battery level, and Medical ID info if set.


Apple says the service is designed to work outdoors with a clear view of the sky. Apple warns that foliage or other obstructions can result in emergency messages taking longer to send or failing to send, and satellite connectivity might not work in places above 62° latitude, such as northern parts of Canada and Alaska.

In Australia and New Zealand, Emergency SOS via satellite is free for two years starting today or at the time of activation of any iPhone 14 model. The service is also available in Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

