Apple Shares 13-Minute 'Shot on iPhone 14 Pro' Film Featuring Lucha Libre Legend Huracán Ramírez

Apple has shared a new action-packed film called "Huracán Ramírez vs. La Piñata Enchilada" on its YouTube channel as part of its Shot on iPhone series. The 13-minute video, filmed by acclaimed director couple Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez, also known as "Los Pérez," was shot entirely on the iPhone 14 Pro with the use of additional accessories and software.

The film retells the fortunes of Lucha Libre legend Huracán Ramírez, who is forced to come out of wrestling retirement to defeat an evil piñata that is terrorizing all of Mexico. The monster is unwittingly created by a boy when he uses extra spicy chili powder as a replacement for sugar during the piñata-making process, bringing chaos to the country.

In addition, Apple has shared a video titled "The making of Huracán Ramírez vs. La Piñata Enchilada" to its YouTube channel, showing how Los Pérez set out to modernize the Mexican wrestler movie genre using ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌.

Apple has partnered with film directors in the past to showcase the capabilities of its smartphones in professional film settings. The ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ models feature a 48-megapixel Wide lens and offer a new Action Mode with smooth-looking video that ignores shaking, motion, and vibrations.

At this point though, customers interested in purchasing an ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ should consider waiting for the iPhone 15 Pro, which is expected to launch in September. Various camera improvements are expected for the next iPhones, including an improved sensor from Sony and a periscope lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max that will enable up to 5-6x optical zoom.