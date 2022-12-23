iPhone 14 Pro Faced 'Unprecedented' Setback Leading to Removal of New Graphics Processor
Apple planned a major generational update for the iPhone 14 Pro's graphics capabilities, but was forced to scrap plans for the new GPU late in development after "unprecedented" missteps were discovered, according to The Information.
In a paywalled report, The Information claimed that Apple engineers were "too ambitious" in adding new features to the graphics processor designed for the iPhone 14 Pro, including features like ray tracing – a lighting technique to achieve a further level of realism in games. This meant that iPhone 14 Pro prototype were found to draw much more power than expected, impacting the device's battery life and thermal management.
According to several individuals that claim to possess first-hand knowledge of the incident speaking to The Information, Apple discovered the flaw in the iPhone 14 Pro's GPU late in the device's development cycle, meaning that it had to hastily pivot to revert largely to the GPU from the A15 Bionic chip from the previous year's iPhone 13 lineup.
The incident is reportedly unprecedented in Apple's chip design history and is responsible for why the iPhone 14 Pro shows only small improvements in graphics performance compared to the leaps made by previous iPhone generations. The error resulted in Apple restructuring its graphics processor team and moving some managers away from the project, including the exit of key figures that apparently contributed to Apple's emergence as a chip design leader.
The report goes on to reveal how Apple's chip design team has been forced to contend with a loss of talent in recent years, with the company having lost dozens of key people to various silicon design companies since 2019, as well as interpersonal feuds and lawsuits with chip startups.
Popular Stories
Apple continues to roll out a feature that allows residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.
The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed...
Popular streaming service Netflix is planning to put an end to password sharing starting in early 2023, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. There have been persistent rumors about the end of password sharing, and Netflix has been exploring methods to crack down on it, but the changes are set to officially go into effect next year.
Netflix has long known that password...
Apple has released two firmware updates for its AirTag item trackers since November, but at the time the company didn't provide any information on what was changed. Earlier this week, Apple finally updated a support document explaining what's new.
According to Apple, firmware update 2.0.24 allows AirTag owners to use Precision Finding to help locate an unknown AirTag with their iPhone....
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone.
Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
One of the key new features in iOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1 is the ability to upgrade to a new Home app architecture. While Apple hasn't shared details on exactly what the changes are, the company says the upgrade offers "improved performance and reliability" for HomeKit accessories.
Upgrading the Home architecture requires that all devices accessing the home be updated to the latest...
Apple will cancel or postpone mass production for the planned 2024 iPhone SE 4, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a series of tweets. Kuo said that he believes Apple will delay or scrap the device due to consistent lower than expected shipments of middle tier and lower-end smartphones like the iPhone SE 3, the iPhone 13 mini, and the iPhone 14 Plus.
Kuo also said that the full screen...
2022 was a big year for Apple, with many all-new products introduced, including the Mac Studio, Studio Display, Apple Watch Ultra, and more. On the other hand, Apple also discontinued some of its longtime devices, such as the iPod touch.
As the year comes to an end, we've recapped four products discontinued by Apple in 2022.
27-inch iMac
Following the introduction of the Mac Studio and...
Apple is working on an online search engine to rival Google amid wider improvements to Spotlight search, according to a recent report from The Information.
The report explains that Apple's work on search technology is facing setbacks amid a loss of talent to Google. In 2018, Apple sought to bolster development of its own web search engine by buying machine learning startup Laserlike, which...
Wednesday December 21, 2022 6:29 am PST by Sami Fathi
From the MacBook Pro to the Mac Pro, Mac mini, iMac, Mac Studio, and MacBook Air, it can sometimes be exhausting to keep up with each product's latest rumors and leaks for what's coming next.
To help MacRumors readers get a quick digest of everything they need to know, we've consolidated the latest rumors about each Mac product below, including when new models are expected, new features, and ...
Top Rated Comments
Anyone who has done any serious research and development will recognize that testing, development, and various failed approaches is part and parcel of the work.