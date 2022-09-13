Apple's newly launched iPhone 14 models include a new Action mode when recording video. Here's everything you need to know about the feature to start taking advantage of it.

What is Action Mode?

In a nutshell, the new Action mode has been designed by Apple to help capture smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibrations, even when video is being captured in the middle of the action.

According to Apple, it uses the full camera sensor with more overscan and advanced roll correction to achieve this effect.

Which iPhone Models Support Action Mode?

The feature is built into the iPhone 's stock Camera app, and when enabled, should allow you to capture video that looks almost as if you were using a gimbal to do so. Action mode can record in up to 2.8K at 60 fps, and it supports Dolby Vision HDR, ensuring very good video quality.

You don't even need a Pro device to make use of the feature, since all ‌iPhone 14‌ models support Action mode out of the box, including ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. Here's how to start capturing video with it.



How to Use Action Mode When Shooting Video

Launch the Camera app on your ‌iPhone‌. Swipe the camera mode menu so that "Video" is highlighted.



Tap the Action mode button (it looks like a person running) above the viewfinder so that the icon turns yellow. When you're ready to start recording, tap the red Record button.



And that's it. Just toggle it on like so, for great-looking video without having to carry stabilizing equipment like a gimbal.