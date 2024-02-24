iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 16 Pro: 50+ Upgrades to Expect

The iPhone 16 Pro is set to succeed 2023's iPhone 15 Pro, introducing over 25 new features and improvements to Apple's high-end smartphones. With many users adopting two-year upgrade cycles, plenty of iPhone 14 Pro owners will be looking to upgrade to the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ later this year, so this guide breaks down every major difference you should be aware of between the two generations based on rumors.

iPhone 14 Pro vs 16 Pro Feature 2

In 2022, Apple unveiled the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro as the successor to the popular iPhone 13 Pro, introducing an always-on display, the Dynamic Island, a 48-megapixel camera, the A16 Bionic chip, longer battery life, and more. Two years later, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ is expected to offer over 50 upgrades. All of the changes the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are expected to feature compared to their 2022 predecessor are listed below, using information from reliable sources that we have previously covered. We will update this article as more rumors emerge in the coming months.

Design

The design of the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ is expected to be a relatively significant evolution over the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro, iterating on the titanium frame and slightly rounded edges introduced on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models last year.

‌iPhone 14‌ Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌
Surgical-grade stainless steel chassis with squared-off edges Aerospace-grade titanium chassis with contoured edges
Ring/Silent switch Action button
Thermal design with copper heatsink and black foil battery casing New thermal design with graphene heatsink and metal battery casing
More repairable design
Lightning port USB-C port
Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple color options Black Titanium, White Titanium, Desert Titanium, and Titanium Gray color options

Dimensions

To accommodate larger displays, both ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are rumored to grow in height and width. In addition to last year's increase in depth, the devices are due to be considerably larger, but with a notable reduction in weight thanks to the adoption of a titanium frame.

‌iPhone 14‌ Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌
7.85mm depth 8.25mm depth (0.4mm thicker)
iPhone 14 Pro: 147.5mm height
iPhone 14 Pro Max: 160.7mm height		 iPhone 16 Pro: 149.6mm height
iPhone 16 Pro Max: 163.0mm height
iPhone 14 Pro: 71.5mm width
iPhone 14 Pro Max: 77.6mm width		 iPhone 16 Pro: 71.45mm width
iPhone 16 Pro Max: 77.58mm width
iPhone 14 Pro: 206g weight
iPhone 14 Pro Max: 240g weight		 iPhone 16 Pro: 194g weight
iPhone 16 Pro Max: 225g weight

Displays

Both ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are expected to feature larger displays than their predecessors, pushing the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max to be the biggest iPhone ever offered. There are also reportedly improvements to the underlying OLED technology in store, in addition to last year's slimmer bezels, making for a noticeable overall display upgrade.

‌iPhone 14‌ Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌
6.1- or 6.7-inch display 6.3- or 6.9-inch display
Thinner borders around the display
More efficient OLED display with brighter micro-lens technology

Performance

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are rumored to bring notable improvements in processing power, including a 3nm Apple silicon chip and 33% more memory.

‌iPhone 14‌ Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌
A16 Bionic chip (TSMC's "N4P" 5nm process) A18 Pro chip (TSMC's "N3E" enhanced ‌3nm‌ process)
16-core Neural Engine Neural Engine with "significantly" more cores to support new AI features
Dedicated AV1 decoder
6GB memory 8GB memory

Connectivity

Connectivity is also due to get a significant upgrade on the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌, bolstering the device's 5G, Wi-Fi, Thread, and Ultra Wideband specifications.

‌iPhone 14‌ Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌
Snapdragon X65 5G modem Snapdragon X75 5G modem
Wi‑Fi 6 connectivity Wi‑Fi 7 connectivity
Thread networking technology
First-generation Ultra Wideband chip Second-generation Ultra Wideband chip (connects from 3x further away)
Precision Finding for Find My friends

Cameras

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are slated to receive a range of substantial camera enhancements, such as a larger main camera sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor on the ultra wide camera, and a dedicated hardware button for photography and videography on the side of the device.

‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌
"Capture Button" to trigger photography and videography features
1/1.28-inch main camera sensor iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max: 1/1.14-inch main camera sensor (12% larger)
Sony IMX-803 main camera sensor iPhone 16 Pro Max: Sony IMX-903 main camera sensor with stacked design for better performance, a 14-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) for high-quality image data conversion, and Digital Gain Control (DCG) for better dynamic range and noise control
7P main camera lens 8P main camera lens
Telephoto camera with second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization Telephoto camera with larger sensor, folded tetraprism design, optical image stabilization, and autofocus 3D sensor-shift module
77mm maximum focal length iPhone 16 Pro: 120mm maximum focal length
iPhone 16 Pro Max: "Super" telephoto camera with focal length above 300mm
4P telephoto camera lens 5P telephoto camera lens
12-megapixel ultra wide camera 48-megapixel ultra wide camera
5P ultra wide camera lens 6P ultra wide camera lens
Anti-reflective coating on camera lenses
0.5x, 1x, 2x, and 3x optical zoom 0.5x, 1x, 2x, and 5x optical zoom
13mm, 24mm, 28mm, 35mm, and 120mm focal length picker
48-megapixel super-high-resolution photos 24- and 48-megapixel super-high-resolution photos
Smart HDR 4 Smart HDR 5
Portrait mode with Focus and Depth Control Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control
Night mode and Night mode portraits Improved Night mode and Night mode portraits
Shoot and instantly transfer 48-megapixel ProRAW images to Mac via USB 3
Record video directly to an external drive
ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps ProRes video recording up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording
Action mode Improved Action mode and low-light video
Log video recording
Academy Color Encoding System
Record spatial video for Apple Vision Pro

Batteries and Charging

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models could receive some major improvements in battery technology and charging, sporting bigger, denser batteries and faster charging capabilities.

‌iPhone 14‌ Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌
Support for Qi wireless charging Support for Qi 2 wireless charging
Setting to prevent charging above 80%
Battery manufacture date, first use, and cycle count information in Settings
Single-layer battery technology Stacked battery technology for increased energy density and prolonged lifespan
iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh battery iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,676 mAh battery
Up to 27W wired charging Up to 40W wired charging
15W charging via MagSafe 20W charging via ‌MagSafe‌

Other Features and Changes

While many of Apple's devices are rumored to receive a series of new AI-based features via software updates later this year, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are expected to take these further with exclusive capabilities and an upgraded microphone.

‌iPhone 14‌ Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌
Upcoming support for new AI features in iOS 18 Upcoming support for new AI features in ‌iOS 18‌, plus a suite of device-exclusive AI features
Microphone Upgraded microphone with improved signal-to-noise ratio and water resistance, designed to support new AI features
Improved audio quality on phone calls
USB 2 transfer speeds (up to 480Mb/s) USB 3 transfer speeds (up to 10Gb/s, 20x faster)
DisplayPort support for up to 4K HDR video output
Up to 1TB of storage Up to 2TB of storage

Release Date

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to launch in the fall. Apple usually hosts an event every September to unveil new ‌iPhone‌ models, with launch following just over a week later. For more information about the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models, see our comprehensive roundup.

Will It Be Worth Upgrading?

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ was a fairly significant upgrade over the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro in 2023, introducing a titanium chassis, slimmer bezels, the Action button, and a USB-C port. The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ will build on these upgrades, offering larger displays, the Capture button, and improved cameras. With over 50 upgrades likely to be in store, many ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro users will find upgrading to an ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ model worthwhile.

