iPhone 14 Cases Rumored to Launch in New Colors Soon
iPhone case and Apple Watch band color options are often refreshed on a seasonal basis, and it appears that trend will continue this spring.
Twitter account Majin Bu today claimed that Apple plans to make its Leather Case available in two additional colors for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as part of an upcoming spring collection. The added colors would be Deep Violet and Golden Brown, both of which Apple has offered in the past. Existing color options for the case include Umber, Forest Green, Ink, Midnight, and Orange.
Deep Violet was a color option for the iPhone 12 series of Leather Cases, while Golden Brown remains an option for the iPhone 13 series of Leather Cases. Apple also offered the iPhone Leather Wallet and AirTag Leather Key Ring in Golden Brown.
Apple has recycled iPhone case colors in the past, so this rumor is plausible. For example, one of the current iPhone 14 Leather Case color options is Forest Green, which was previously available for the iPhone 11 Leather Case. Majin Bu has accurately leaked some iPhone case colors in the past, although their track record is not perfect.
Apple introduced new spring color options for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands on Tuesday, March 8 last year, so new color options could be announced as early as this week if Apple sticks to the same schedule this year.
A rumored Yellow edition of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus could be announced around the same time as the new cases and bands.
Popular Stories
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models may spark a "replacement demand" among owners of older iPhones, due to the significant improvements enabled by the A17 processor, Apple's first iPhone chip based on TSMC's first-generation 3-nanometer process. That's according to suppliers involved in Apple's iPhone supply chain. Quoting from the latest DigiTimes industry report:
TSMC's N3E (3nm...
Apple plans to make the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available in Yellow this spring, according to a Weibo post shared by Japanese blog Mac Otakara. However, we cannot independently confirm if the Weibo account has a proven track record.
Multiple sources informed MacRumors that Apple's PR team is planning a product briefing next week. Apple announced new Green colors for the iPhone 13 series ...
The calendar has turned to March and Apple is rumored to have at least three product announcements planned between now and the end of April, including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a new Mac Pro tower, and a new iPhone 14 color option.
Below, we have recapped what to expect from Apple this March and April based on rumors. This story was originally published in February and has been updated with new ...
Multiple rumors have indicated that a handful of design changes are coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but one that until now has gone under the radar is the possibility that the volume controls on the side of the device will be a single unified rocker button.
As noted by YouTuber ZoneOfTech on Twitter, Apple typically uses two pins to attach each button to the chassis, but ...
Apple today announced increased trade-in values for a limited number of older iPhone models in an effort to encourage customers to upgrade to the iPhone 14 lineup.
Trade-in values have gone up for the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 7 Plus, with the new pricing listed below. iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to $600 (vs. $570) iPhone 13 Pro: Up to $500 (vs. $470) iPhone 13: Up to ...
Apple is closing its Northlake Mall location in Charlotte, North Carolina, after multiple shootings in the area, according to a report from Bloomberg. Employees were informed that the location would be shutting down immediately, even though it was open on Wednesday morning.
Apple's website for Northlake Mall store now says that the store will be permanently closing on Wednesday, March 1 at...
Top Rated Comments