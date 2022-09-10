4K ProRes Video Recording on iPhone 14 Pro Still Requires at Least 256GB Model

As was the case with iPhone 13 Pro models released last year, 4K ProRes video recording on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max still requires a model with at least 256GB of storage, according to Apple's tech specs for the devices.



ProRes video recording is limited to 1080p at 30 frames per second on iPhone 14 Pro models with a 128GB storage capacity. To record ProRes video in 4K at 30 frames per second, a model with a 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage capacity is required.

A footnote on Apple's press release announcing the iPhone 14 Pro models:

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max support ProRes video recording in the Camera app at 1080p 30 fps with the 128GB storage option, and up to 4K 30 fps with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

The lack of 4K ProRes video recording support on 128GB models is likely due to the 4K videos having very large file sizes. Apple says a one-minute 10-bit ProRes video is approximately 1.7GB in 1080p and approximately 6GB in 4K.

Introduced on iPhone 13 Pro models, ProRes refers to a family of codecs from Apple that can compress videos into smaller file sizes with "impressive image quality preservation." Apple says ProRes is designed as a final delivery format for high-quality videos like commercials, feature films, and broadcasts.

ProRes video recording is still not supported at all on the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.