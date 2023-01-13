Apple Working on Fix for iPhone 14 Pro Horizontal Lines Display Issue

Apple has acknowledged that iPhone 14 Pro users, specifically ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max customers, may see flashing horizontal lines on their iPhone display when the device is being turned on.

MacRumors forum user Infernoqt and Reddit user u/1LastOutlaw

Last month, MacRumors reported that a growing number of ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ customers described seeing green and yellow horizontal lines flash on their ‌iPhone‌ display when the device is being turned on. The exact details at the time, including whether or not Apple was looking into the issue or whether it was a hardware or software problem, were unknown.

Now, in a new memo, Apple has acknowledged the issue and put at ease concerns it stems from a hardware deficit, confirming it's being investigated and an iOS update to address it will be released soon. ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ customers may "report that when they power on or unlock their phone, they briefly see horizontal lines flash across the screen," the memo seen by MacRumors says. "Apple is aware of the issue and a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue," the memo adds.

iOS 16.3 is currently undergo testing with developers and members of the public beta program, but that update is not expected to launch for at least several more weeks. More imminently, Apple could release iOS 16.2.1, following the release of iOS 16.2 last month, to address this and other bugs being experienced by users.