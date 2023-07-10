Apple Promotes Long Battery Life and Crash Detection in Two New iPhone 14 Ads

Apple has shared two new ads on its YouTube channel, one promoting the long battery life of the iPhone 14 Plus and the other using the iPhone 14 Pro to highlight Apple's Crash Detection feature.

The first one-minute ad, " Battery for Miles, " depicts a man slowly driving a tractor as he tows a gigantic pumpkin along a long, straight road seemingly in the middle of nowhere. "Two Miles An Hour" by Ludacris plays in the background.

Mounted in front of his steering wheel is an iPhone 14 Plus running Apple Maps, which tells him "In 102 miles, continue straight." After the man briefly raises an eyebrow, the tagline appears: "Our longest lasting battery life ever. Relax, it's iPhone 14 Plus."

In the second ad, "Crash Test," a car crash test takes place in a hangar, to the tune of "You Can't Hurt Me No More" by Gene Chandler. The collision occurs in slow motion and tracks a crash test dummy, until the vehicle comes to a rest.

Mounted on the dash is an iPhone 14 Pro with a display that reads "It looks like you've been in a crash." Then the tagline reads: "Crash Detection can sense a severe car crash and automatically call 911. Relax, it's iPhone 14 Pro."

At this point, customers interested in purchasing a new iPhone‌ should consider waiting for the iPhone 15 series, which is expected to launch in September. Various changes are expected for the next iPhones, including Dynamic Island for all models, USB-C instead of Lightning, and a Periscope lens for at least one of the Pro models. Check out our dedicated iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro guides for all the details.