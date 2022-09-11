iPhone 14 Battery Capacities For All Four Models Revealed Ahead of Launch

by

Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 14 lineup, but MacRumors has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database.

iphone 14 lineup
Three out of four iPhone 14 models feature larger battery capacities compared to the iPhone 13 lineup, with the exception being the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is equipped with a slightly smaller battery compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Battery capacities for the iPhone 13 lineup:

  • iPhone 13 mini: 2,406 mAh
  • iPhone 13: 3,227 mAh
  • iPhone 13 Pro: 3,095 mAh
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4,352 mAh

Battery capacities for the iPhone 14 lineup:

  • iPhone 14: 3,279 mAh
  • iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325 mAh
  • iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200 mAh
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh

The same database accurately revealed battery capacities for all four iPhone 13 models and the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro ahead of those devices launching last year. These exact battery capacities for all iPhone 14 models were also leaked in a post on Chinese website Weibo that was highlighted by Twitter account ShrimpApplePro in June.

Apple says all four iPhone 14 models feature "all-day battery life." iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models feature up to one hour longer battery life for offline video playback compared to the equivalent iPhone 13 models, according to tech specs on Apple's website, while there is no directly comparable model for the iPhone 14 Plus.

Due to its larger 6.7-inch display size but lack of some Pro model features, the iPhone 14 Plus features the longest battery life ever of any iPhone, according to Apple. The device gets up to 26 hours of battery life for offline video playback, up to 20 hours for streamed video playback, and up to 100 hours for audio playback per charge.

All four iPhone 14 models were announced by Apple last week and have been available to pre-order since September 9. The devices are set to launch on September 16, with the exception of the iPhone 14 Plus, which will be available starting October 7.

