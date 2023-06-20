Apple Expanding Self-Service Repair Program to iPhone 14 Lineup and More Macs

Apple today announced that its self-service repair program will be expanding to the iPhone 14 lineup, 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip, and 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips starting June 21.



First launched in April 2022, Apple's self-service repair program provides customers with access to parts, manuals, and tools to repair select devices.

Apple also announced that the post-repair System Configuration process can now be completed by placing the device into Diagnostics Mode and following the on-screen prompts. Users no longer need to contact the program's support team to complete this step.

More details to follow…