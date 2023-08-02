Video: iPhone 14 Pro Max Thoughts One Year After Launch
With the launch of the iPhone 15 lineup fast approaching, MacRumors video editor Dan Barbera thought he'd take a look back at his last year (almost) using the iPhone 14 Pro Max before it's time to move on to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The iPhone 14 Pro Max introduced the Dynamic Island
for the first time, and it's been a feature that Apple doesn't seem to have taken full advantage of yet. It also brought the higher-end 48-megapixel camera sensor and the Always-On display.
Dan goes into depth on how the iPhone 14 Pro Max (used caseless!) has held up over the course of the last 11 months, what battery life is like, and how the latest feature set has worked out for him. The video provides an thoughtful retrospective on a year with Apple's flagship iPhone as we head into iPhone launch season.
We're expecting the iPhone 15 models to come out in September as usual. The standard models won't get much in the way of an upgrade aside from a transition to the Dynamic Island and a USB-C port, but we can expect slimmer bezels, faster chips, and a periscope telephoto lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max that will replace the 14 Pro Max. More details on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models can be found in our roundups.
Top Rated Comments
but dynamic island will be the twin of 3D Touch/ forced touch, under utilised and one day Apple will just kill it.
If my iPhone 11 Pro Max wasn’t crippled by software updates, i would stick to it.