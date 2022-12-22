Some iPhone 14 Pro Users Reporting Flashing Horizontal Lines Upon Booting Up

Across social media, some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users are reporting that horizontal lines are flashing across their iPhone display when the device is being turned on, with no clear reason why or how to fix it.
On one thread on Reddit, dozens of iPhone 14 Pro users are reporting that one or more green and yellow lines may flash across the screen before disappearing a few seconds later when the device is being turned on. According to those same users, Apple Support has informed them the issue is not a result of a hardware defect but is a bug in iOS 16.
According to users on Reddit, the Apple Support forums (1,2,3), and the MacRumors forum, the issue seems to have started following the iOS 16.2 update, although some users report the problem even occurring on older versions of iOS 16. One user on Reddit claims an Apple engineer informed them over the phone that Apple is working on a software patch for the issue, but the exact details are unknown.
Apple is currently testing iOS 16.3 with developers and public beta testers, but the update isn't expected to launch until early next year. The latest version of iOS 16 is iOS 16.2, which included several new features, including Apple Music Sing, Apple's new Freeform app, and more.
Apple continues to roll out a feature that allows residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.
The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed...
Apple has released two firmware updates for its AirTag item trackers since November, but at the time the company didn't provide any information on what was changed. Earlier this week, Apple finally updated a support document explaining what's new.
According to Apple, firmware update 2.0.24 allows AirTag owners to use Precision Finding to help locate an unknown AirTag with their iPhone....
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone.
Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
2022 was a big year for Apple, with many all-new products introduced, including the Mac Studio, Studio Display, Apple Watch Ultra, and more. On the other hand, Apple also discontinued some of its longtime devices, such as the iPod touch.
As the year comes to an end, we've recapped four products discontinued by Apple in 2022.
27-inch iMac
Following the introduction of the Mac Studio and...
Apple is working on an online search engine to rival Google amid wider improvements to Spotlight search, according to a recent report from The Information.
The report explains that Apple's work on search technology is facing setbacks amid a loss of talent to Google. In 2018, Apple sought to bolster development of its own web search engine by buying machine learning startup Laserlike, which...
Apple plans to release new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options "early next year," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The laptops were originally expected to launch this year, but reportedly faced delays internally.
No major changes are expected for the next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models beyond the upgraded chip options and possibly faster...
Apple continues to test an all-new Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra chip, but the company has likely abandoned plans to release a higher-end configuration with a so-called "M2 Extreme" chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. In the latest edition of his newsletter today, Gurman said the Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra chip will be available...
Apple launched the controversial "trashcan" Mac Pro nine years ago today, introducing one of its most criticized designs that persisted through a period of widespread discontentment with the Mac lineup.
The redesign took the Mac Pro in an entirely new direction, spearheaded by a polished aluminum cylinder that became unofficially dubbed the "trashcan." All of the Mac Pro's components were...
Top Rated Comments
#linesgate
We will improve this with an upcoming software update.