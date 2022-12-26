iPhone 14's Car Crash Detection Still Triggering False 911 Calls, Forcing Dispatchers to Reallocate Resources Away From Real Emergencies

by

Despite optimizations made in an iOS 16 update in November, the iPhone 14's Car Crash Detection feature continues to accidentally call 911 when a user may be on a rollercoaster, skiing, or doing other physical activities the device misunderstands as a car crash.

iPhone 14 Car Crash Detection
The iPhone 14's Car Crash Detection feature uses an array of sensors on the device to call emergency services if it thinks a user has been involved in a car crash. Since the feature launched with the new iPhones and Apple Watch models in September, 911 and emergency dispatchers across the United States have noted an influx of calls from iPhone 14 devices that accidentally triggered Car Crash Detection, even though no car crash has occurred.

Amid reports of false calls, Apple released iOS 16.1.2 in November, which it said made "Crash Detection optimizations," without specifying what the changes were any further. Despite the update's optimizations, the issue continues to be a problem faced by law enforcement. As reported this week by local news outlet The Colorado Sun, 911 dispatch centers in counties across the state have been witnessing an increase in 911 calls from skiers after their iPhone 14 and newer Apple Watch models misinterpreted ski falls as car crashes.

Last weekend the dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center fielded 71 automated crash notifications from skiers' iPhones and Apple watches at the county's four ski areas. None of them involved an emergency.

Dispatch operators in Grand, Eagle, Pitkin, Routt and Summit counties — home to 12 very busy ski hills — are fielding record numbers of the automated calls from skiers' Apple phones and watches, tying up emergency response resources. When a 911 call comes in, each call is handled in the order it arrives, so an automated call from a skier's phone could delay response to a 911 caller with a real emergency.

911 dispatchers are not trained to ignore a call, meaning even accidental calls caused by the iPhone 14's feature have to be dealt with and resources allocated towards, said Trina Dummer, the interim director of the 911 center in Summit County. "These calls involve a tremendous amount of resources, from dispatchers to deputies to ski patrollers. And I don't think we've ever had an actual emergency event," Dummer continued.

The accidental calls are putting a strain on emergency centers which have to reallocate resources away from genuine emergencies, especially since 911 calls are taken in order and after each other. "We are absolutely diverting essential resources away from people who need it toward a feature on a phone," Dummer noted. In Pitkin County, the 911 center is receiving up to 20 of these accidental calls caused by the iPhone 14's Car Crash Detection feature a day, according to the county's director.

The Pitkin County 911 Center gets about 15 to 20 of these automated calls a day from the county's four ski areas. Dispatchers try to return every call, but oftentimes a call to a skier with their phone deep in their pockets goes unanswered, said Brett Loeb, the director of the Pitkin County 911 Center.

Loeb usually has one or two operators taking 911 calls and existing emergency calls can be put on hold to field incoming calls from iPhones. While his team has helped fallen hikers and residents whose watches have notified emergency services when they have fallen and need help, so far there have not been any real emergencies from the automated calls coming from the ski slopes.

In one instance at the Vail Police Department in Vail, Colorado, the iPhone 14's Car Crash Detection successfully called 911 for a real car crash, noted Marc Wentworth, the director of the Vail Public Safety Communications Center, highlighting the feature does have potential to save lives.

In Summit County, the iOS 16.1.2 update did little, if nothing, to address the issue, according to the county's director. "But we have not seen our numbers change. We are seeing as many as 20 a day, and it's a tremendous drain on our resources," said County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

FitzSimons notes he has shared his concerns with Apple with reported responses that the company is aware of the issue, still though, FitzSimons says more is needed. We are communicating with Apple to get them to pay more attention to this, but it feels like we are trying to turn a battleship in a bathtub."

Car Crash Detection is available on all iPhone 14 models and the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and second-generation Apple Watch SE.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now), Apple Watch SE (Buy Now), iPhone 14 (Buy Now), iPhone 14 Pro (Buy Now), Apple Watch Ultra (Buy Now)
Related Forums: Apple Watch, iPhone

Top Rated Comments

zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
43 minutes ago at 09:03 am
This is going to result in regulation, I'm willing to bet big money on that.

Apple better get this **** under control. A good start would be to only do the 911 calling if the phone is paired to a car's bluetooth.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
36 minutes ago at 09:09 am

This should be easy fix: Integrate with Apple Maps and disable crash detection when GPS shows that you’re on a ski slope or at an amusement park.
But what happens if there is an actual crash during a ski slope or if you get flipped upside down from a roller coaster ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
throwaway572937 Avatar
throwaway572937
26 minutes ago at 09:19 am
much like with cars in general, I’m really not a fan of “here let’s do this automatically without your consent or control”

I turned this feature off on my new iPhone.

I’ll give you a more mundane less urgent example that is still irritating.

Auto rain sensing wipers.


Sounds like a great idea. Problem is, wiper blades/inserts never last as long as they’re supposed to — even “OEM” blades are stuttering maddeningly in 3 months.

So winter rolls around and you’re trying to clear off dust/grime etc from the glass — and the auto wipers won’t notice that. Or it’s been raining lately but you can’t rely on the auto wipers because the stuttering will drive you nuts. So you have to turn auto mode off and manually just do one, heavily lubricated swipe and turn it off, and manually do another swipe when you need it.

Having auto features is convenient, but I think the gradual shift away from any controls is a miss.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
diego.caraballo Avatar
diego.caraballo
43 minutes ago at 09:03 am
Soon or later will be have news of an iPhone calling 911 during a couple hardcore sex encounter...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
doboy Avatar
doboy
42 minutes ago at 09:03 am
Half baked like all recent Apple software
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
julesme Avatar
julesme
39 minutes ago at 09:07 am
This should be easy fix: Integrate with Apple Maps and disable crash detection when GPS shows that you’re on a ski slope or at an amusement park.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

A16 iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Faced 'Unprecedented' Setback Leading to Removal of New Graphics Processor

Friday December 23, 2022 6:32 am PST by
Apple planned a major generational update for the iPhone 14 Pro's graphics capabilities, but was forced to scrap plans for the new GPU late in development after "unprecedented" missteps were discovered, according to The Information. In a paywalled report, The Information claimed that Apple engineers were "too ambitious" in adding new features to the graphics processor designed for the iPhone ...
Read Full Article326 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

These 12 U.S. States Will Let You Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone

Monday December 19, 2022 10:26 am PST by
Apple continues to roll out a feature that allows residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. The feature has only launched in Arizona, Colorado, and Maryland so far, but Apple shared a list of additional U.S. states committed...
Read Full Article
netflix1

Netflix to Begin Cracking Down on Password Sharing in Early 2023

Wednesday December 21, 2022 2:14 pm PST by
Popular streaming service Netflix is planning to put an end to password sharing starting in early 2023, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. There have been persistent rumors about the end of password sharing, and Netflix has been exploring methods to crack down on it, but the changes are set to officially go into effect next year. Netflix has long known that password...
Read Full Article482 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

5 New iOS 16 Features Coming to Your iPhone in 2023

Saturday December 24, 2022 6:06 am PST by
Apple recently released iOS 16.2 with many new features. Now, attention turns to additional features coming to the iPhone in 2023. We've recapped five iPhone features that Apple has previously promised to launch or expand, such as an Apple Pay Later financing option and an Apple Card savings account for earning interest on Daily Cash. At least one feature listed below will be part of iOS...
Read Full Article
santa tracker 1

Track Santa's Journey From the North Pole Using Google's Santa Tracker

Saturday December 24, 2022 2:01 am PST by
If you have been good this year, you may be interested to learn that Google today launched its annual Santa tracking feature, allowing Santa to be tracked in real time on his mythical journey to the North Pole as he prepares to deliver presents to kids around the world. Google's Santa Tracker continues a 19-year tradition for the company, allowing excited children (and parents!) to keep up...
Read Full Article40 comments
top stories 24dec2022

Top Stories: All-New Mac Pro in Testing, AirTag Updates, and More

Saturday December 24, 2022 6:00 am PST by
It's Christmas Eve, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been much in the way of Apple news and rumors in recent days as we've been hearing details about Apple's plans for the Mac Pro, iPhone SE, and more. In other news, Apple has detailed changes it made in a couple of recent AirTags firmware updates, while the company appears to have pulled back a new Home app architecture it began offering...
Read Full Article32 comments
tesla wireless charger

Tesla Launches $300 AirPower-Like Wireless Charger That Can Power Three Qi Devices at Once

Thursday December 22, 2022 4:23 pm PST by
Tesla today announced the launch of the Tesla Wireless Charging Platform, a $300 wireless charger that is able to charge up to three Qi devices at one time. The concept is somewhat similar to the AirPower that Apple wanted to produce as the three devices can be placed anywhere on the Tesla charging mat, receiving up to 15W of power each. Tesla says that the angular design of the charging...
Read Full Article327 comments
iPhone Measure Height

Newer iPhones Allow You to Measure Someone's Height Instantly — Here's How

Saturday December 3, 2022 10:23 am PST by
iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models feature a LiDAR Scanner next to the rear camera that can be used to measure a person's height instantly in Apple's preinstalled Measure app. To measure a person's height, simply open the Measure app, point your iPhone at the person you want to measure, and make sure they are visible on the screen from...
Read Full Article139 comments
apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022

Latest Rumors for Every Mac: When to Expect New Models, What to Expect, and More

Wednesday December 21, 2022 6:29 am PST by
From the MacBook Pro to the Mac Pro, Mac mini, iMac, Mac Studio, and MacBook Air, it can sometimes be exhausting to keep up with each product's latest rumors and leaks for what's coming next. To help MacRumors readers get a quick digest of everything they need to know, we've consolidated the latest rumors about each Mac product below, including when new models are expected, new features, and ...
Read Full Article104 comments