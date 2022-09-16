iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Pro Buyer's Guide

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are among Apple's latest iPhone models and follow last year's iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, but how different are the two 6.1-inch ‌iPhone‌ models this year, and what exactly does a "Pro" device give you?



Last year, the biggest differences between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro were ProMotion, 2GB of memory, three hours of battery life, and rear cameras with different apertures. With ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, both devices share new features like Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection, Action mode, 6GB of memory, Photonic Engine, and an upgraded 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera with autofocus, but Apple's "Pro" and non-Pro ‌iPhone‌ models are more different than ever.

Our guide helps to answer the question of how to decide which of these two ‌iPhone‌ models is best for you, and serves as a way to clearly see what additional features and upgrades the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ brings to the table.

Differences



iPhone 14 Aerospace-grade aluminum design with glass back

800 nits max brightness (typical)

1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)

"Notch" TrueDepth camera array

A15 Bionic chip

"Advanced" dual-camera system

2x optical zoom range (2x optical zoom out, digital zoom up to 5x)

12-megapixel Main camera with ƒ/1.5 aperture

12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera with ƒ/2.4 aperture

Sensor-shift optical image stabilization

True Tone flash

146.7mm height

7.80mm thickness

Weight of 172 grams

20-hour battery life (during video playback)

128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options

Available in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED)

Starts at $799



iPhone 14 Pro Surgical-grade stainless steel design with frosted glass back

ProMotion with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz

Always-on display

1,000 nits max brightness (typical)

1,600 nits peak brightness (HDR) and 2,000 nits peak brightness (outdoor)

TrueDepth camera array with Dynamic Island

A16 Bionic chip

"Pro" camera system

6x optical zoom range (3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, digital zoom up to 15x)

48-megapixel Main camera with ƒ/1.78 aperture

12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture

12-megapixel Telephoto camera with ƒ/2.8 aperture

Second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization

Adaptive True Tone flash

LiDAR scanner

Night mode portraits

Macro photography

Apple ProRAW

ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB capacity)

Macro video recording, including slo‑mo and time‑lapse

147.5mm height

7.85mm thickness

Weight of 206 grams

23-hour battery life (during video playback)

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options

Available in Deep Purple, Space Black, Silver, and Gold

Starts at $999

Final Thoughts

The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ offers a large number of upgrades over the standard ‌iPhone 14‌. With just $200 difference to obtain a brighter display with ProMotion and always-on functionality, the Dynamic Island, the A16 Bionic chip, and a radically different rear camera set up, not to mention longer battery life and a more premium design, many customers will be able to justify getting the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ over the ‌iPhone 14‌. Due to the scale and breadth of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌'s improvements and features, customers should actively choose the high-end model in most cases.

It will only be worth getting the ‌iPhone 14‌ over the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ if you want a lighter device, do not care for the "Pro" rear camera setup or features like ProMotion and the always-on display, or cannot afford the $200 to upgrade to the high-end model. In this instance, you will still benefit from shared features like Emergency SOS via satellite. The ‌iPhone 14‌ is still a well-rounded device, especially for customers coming from a much older model.