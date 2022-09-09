A16 in iPhone 14 Pro is 17% Faster Than A15 in iPhone 13 Pro in New Benchmark

The A16 chip in the iPhone 14 Pro that was benchmarked earned a single core score of 1887, a 10.5 percent improvement over the 1707 score earned by the A15 in the iPhone 13 Pro.
As for multi-core performance, there are notable speed gains. The A16 earned a multi-core score of 5455, up 17.1 percent from the 4659 score earned by the A15 chip.
The result that we saw earlier this week from an iPhone 14 Pro Max suggested that multi-core performance was at around 4664, which would put the A16 barely over the A15 in terms of performance. Given that the A16 is running on an updated 4-nanometer process compared to the 5-nanometer process of the A15, the latest score shared today is more in line with expectations. Multi-core performance could perhaps even be somewhat higher if the iPhone that was benchmarked is still going through its initial setup process and uploading content to iCloud.
Apple's A16 chip is limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and we'll need additional benchmarks to get a better average for what we can expect in terms of performance improvements. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are still using the A15 chip from last year, but with the 5-core GPU that was originally limited to the iPhone 13 Pro models.
Apple today announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, featuring the "Dynamic Island" to surface alerts and activity in a new way, a brighter display with always-on functionality, the A16 Bionic chip, a more advanced camera system, new color options, and more.
Apple's "Far Out" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 lineup, several new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods Pro, and perhaps some other announcements.
Apple today introduced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a new pill-shaped cutout called the "Dynamic Island," which Apple says provides "a rich and delightful new way to interact with activities, alerts, and notifications" on the devices.
Apple at its "Far Out" media event today announced the Apple Watch Ultra, a new feature-rich smartwatch for athletes and explorers, coming with an all-new design, a large flat sapphire crystal display, an additional programmable Action button, and cellular as standard.
Apple today announced that all iPhone 14 models sold in the U.S. do not have a built-in SIM card tray and instead rely entirely on eSIM technology.
Apple today announced that iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will be available to all users with compatible iPhone and Apple Watch models on Monday, September 12.
Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, debuting the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple also introduced the new Apple Watch Series 8 models, a revamped version of the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods Pro 2.
Phones are quite thermally constrained. Apple balances clock against new features. Six new features of this iPhone that impact battery life and therefore core clock/thermal constraints: always on display, brighter display, hour of extra battery life, 4K Cinema mode, 48MP RAW photos, and Dynamic Island widgets always running.
You can’t get everything magically. And even yet, this is the fastest smartphone chip in the world. I don’t even think the old A15 has been passed yet. So 17% improvement on the fastest phone chip in the world is extremely impressive, IMO.