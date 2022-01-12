iPhone 14 Pro Design Details Starting to Emerge
Key design elements of Apple's "iPhone 14 Pro" are beginning to emerge ahead of the device's expected unveiling in September.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which are expected to come in the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes as the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, are expected to feature a refreshed design. Apple usually redesigns its flagship iPhone models every two to three years, and since the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models mostly shared the same design, a more substantial refresh seems plausible for 2022.
While the iPhone 14 Pro models have been rumored to remove the notch in favor of a hole-punch design like many premium Android handsets, Twitter leaker @dylandkt recently claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a pill-shaped camera cutout, with Face ID being moved to under the device's display.
The design decision could help the iPhone 14 Pro stand out compared to Android smartphones with a round, hole-punch front-facing camera design, and establish the sort of recognizable design that Apple tends to adopt, following the distinctive look of the notch and the round Home Button.
Other reports have indicated that the iPhone 14 Pro could also offer a titanium chassis instead of stainless steel, resulting in a stronger, lighter, and more scratch-resistant design. Leaker Jon Prosser also claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a titanium frame, with the chassis also being thicker to eliminate the rear camera bump.
Prosser suggested that the device will feature round volume buttons like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 5, and also include a redesigned bottom speaker grille that has a larger mesh cutout instead of individual holes.
Despite it being rumored for several years that Apple is intending to move the iPhone to a portless design in favor of charging via MagSafe only, there is no sign of this change occurring with the iPhone 14 models. For more information about what to expect from Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 models, see our detailed roundup.
