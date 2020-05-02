MacRumors
Exposure Notifications

Apple in the iOS 13.5 beta introduced a new exposure notification API. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020
iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13- or 14-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
Top Stories: iPhone SE Camera Comparison, iPhone 12 Pricing Rumor, Apple Earnings, iOS 13.5 Beta, and More

Saturday May 2, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff

It was another big week for Apple news and rumors as we learned more about the new iPhone SE, heard some new rumors about the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup, and saw that Apple's financials have been holding up reasonably well despite the current global crisis.

This week also saw a new iOS 13.5 (yes, 13.5!) beta release with support for upcoming exposure notification apps, as well as some tweaks to make it easier to unlock an iPhone while wearing a mask and to turn off the sometimes annoying tile behavior on Group FaceTime calls.

Read on below and check out our video above for recaps of all of this week's most important stories!

Camera Comparison: 2020 iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro

Apple's new iPhone SE is now available, and after going hands-on with the budget phone last week to share our impressions, this week we did a deep dive on the iPhone SE's camera, comparing it to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro to see how it stacks up.


On the technical side, we've seen several teardowns of the iPhone SE, including comparisons to the iPhone 8 and even some tests of which components can be swapped between the two devices.

If you're a current owner of an iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, or iPhone 7, make sure to check out our guide to help you decide whether it's worth upgrading to the new iPhone SE. (Spoiler: It almost certainly is.) There is one warning though: If you're a frequent user of 3D Touch or Haptic Touch to help process notifications on your Lock screen, you'll find that it doesn't work on the iPhone SE.

iPhone 12 Lineup With OLED Displays Predicted to Start at $649, Breaking the $999 Barrier

We're starting to hear information about possible pricing for the iPhone 12 lineup later this year, with Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser quoting a source stating pricing will start at $649 for the 5.4-inch model, while the larger 6.1-inch model will start at $749.


Stepping up to the more advanced iPhone 12 Pro lineup, Prosser says the 6.1-inch model will start at $999 and the 6.7-inch model will start at $1,099. With Apple reportedly shifting to an all-OLED display lineup for the iPhone 12, that means you'll be able to get a new iPhone with an OLED display for under $999 for the first time, and well under at that.

Looking at availability, we're continuing to hear that at least some models may see delayed launches, with The Wall Street Journal saying that mass production has been pushed back a month. So we'll have to see how things play out as we get closer to the traditional September announcement.

Finally, a rumor out of left field claims that at least some of the iPhone 12 models will include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display. We're not putting much stock in this rumor, although it's something we may see in 2021.

iOS 13.5 Beta Makes It Easier to Unlock an iPhone With Passcode When Wearing a Mask

Apple this week threw a bit of a curveball by releasing the third beta of iOS 13.5. Yes, you read that correctly...iOS 13.4.5 has been renamed iOS 13.5 midstream in order to accommodate the new exposure notification functionality that will support apps designed to notify you if you've been in proximity to someone who later tests positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. For more on exposure notification, check out our guide covering every aspect of it.


The new beta also includes a couple of other tweaks related to the new reality we've all been living in, with Face ID on devices running iOS 13.5 quickly recognizing if you're wearing a mask and switching to passcode entry for authorization.

And for those of you who have been using Group FaceTime a lot more lately, there's a new option to turn off Automatic Prominence, the feature that expands the tile of whoever is speaking at the moment. It can be a bit annoying, especially if there are a lot of people on the call, so the new option will be a welcome addition when iOS 13.5 officially launches in a few weeks.

Apple Reports 2Q 2020 Results: $11.2B Profit on $58.3B Revenue, All-Time Record for Services Revenue

After announcing back in February that it wouldn't meet its financial guidance for the March quarter due to coronavirus impacts, Apple this week released its earnings for the quarter and they weren't as bad as many as feared. Revenue and earnings per share were actually up slightly compared to the year-ago quarter as Apple's booming services and wearables segments helped maintain momentum.


Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company has its on upcoming products and is well-positioned to recover. As with many other companies, Apple didn't provide any financial guidance for the current quarter, but said it expects to see growth in iPad and Mac as people have focused on working and learning from home.

Intel Unveils 10th-Generation 'Comet Lake' Processors Appropriate for Updated iMacs

Amid some rumors of an update for Apple's iMac lineup at some point this year, potentially including a redesign and a new 23-inch size option, Intel has released its latest 10th-generation "Comet Lake" processors appropriate for Apple's mainstream desktop.


A number of the new chips are natural successors to the ones currently found in the iMac lineup, but it remains to be seen how things might change for the family with a potential refresh. The new chips continue to be manufactured on Intel's 14nm++ process, so performance gains are likely to be modest.

Newly Discovered macOS Image Capture Bug Can Fill Up Hard Drives With Empty Data

A recently discovered bug with Apple's Image Capture app for macOS could lead to users seeing gigabytes of storage space disappearing when transferring photos from an iOS device.

image capture
The issue occurs when Image Capture or any other app using the Image Capture framework converts HEIF photos taken on an iOS device to the more standard JPG format. If the option to "Keep Originals" is selected upon copying, 1.5MB of empty data is added to each and every file.

Apple has been notified about the bug, but it's not clear when we can expect a fix to be rolled out.

Apple Expecting to Reopen 'Many More' Stores in May

All of Apple's retail stores outside of Greater China have been shuttered since March, with the exception of the company's lone store in South Korea which reopened in mid-April, but the company is looking toward opening "many more" of its stores as the calendar flips over to May.


Apple's vice president of retail and people Deirdre O'Brien shared the news in a weekly update to employees, and Tim Cook followed up in an earnings-related interview to note that Austria and Australia would likely be the next countries to see store reopenings.

As stores reopen, Apple will take into account local conditions and recommendations, likely focusing on repairs and purchase pickups while limiting browsing and customer counts and enforcing social distancing.

Top Stories

Camera Comparison: 2020 iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro

Tuesday April 28, 2020 2:53 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple last week launched its new 2020 iPhone SE, a low-cost $399 smartphone that features iPhone 8 components upgraded with the same A13 chip available in Apple's flagship iPhones. We did a full hands-on video back on Friday, but we took the weekend to see how the iPhone SE's camera measures up to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article80 comments

iPhone 12 Lineup With OLED Displays Predicted to Start at $649, Breaking the $999 Barrier

Thursday April 30, 2020 7:06 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has never sold a new iPhone with an OLED display for under $999, but with the iPhone 12 lineup expected to include a wider range of models, that could soon change. iPhone 12 pricing could start at $649 this year, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser says this information comes from his same source who accurately revealed the new iPhone SE's launch...
Read Full Article235 comments

iOS 13.5 Beta Makes It Easier to Unlock an iPhone With Passcode When Wearing a Mask

Wednesday April 29, 2020 11:26 am PDT by Juli Clover
Many people are wearing masks that cover their faces when going outside, visiting stores, and other tasks, and Apple's Face ID iPhones do not unlock when the face is obscured by a mask. In the iOS 13.5 beta, released this morning, Apple has streamlined the speed with which the passcode pops up when a person wearing a mask is detected, making it easier to get into an iPhone with a passcode...
Read Full Article102 comments

Apple CEO Tim Cook on New Products: 'We Have Our Head Down and Are Working'

Thursday April 30, 2020 3:03 pm PDT by Juli Clover
During today's earnings call covering the second fiscal quarter of 2020, Apple CEO Tim Cook provided some insight on what we can expect from Apple in terms of new products during the global health crisis. A mockup of an iPhone 12 with smaller notch Cook said that Apple is continuing to operate, and that Apple employees are getting used to working from home. "In some areas of the company, some ...
Read Full Article80 comments

Apple Seeds Third Beta of iOS 13.5, Relabeled From iOS 13.4.5 Due to Exposure Notification API [Update: Public Beta Available]

Wednesday April 29, 2020 9:59 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.5 updates to developers, two weeks after seeding the second betas and a month after releasing iOS and iPadOS 13.4 with iCloud Folder Sharing, iPad trackpad support, and more. iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.5 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed. ...
Read Full Article18 comments

DisplayPort 2.0 Now Compatible With USB4, Supports Up to Two 8K Displays or One 16K Display

Wednesday April 29, 2020 7:06 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
VESA today announced that it has released DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0, paving the way for future USB4 devices to support DisplayPort 2.0. Announced in June 2019, DisplayPort 2.0 has a max effective bandwidth of 77.4 Gbps, nearly triple that of DisplayPort 1.4. The new standard enables support for displays with up to 16K resolution, higher refresh rates, HDR support at higher resolutions,...
Read Full Article95 comments

Intel Unveils 10th-Generation 'Comet Lake' Processors Appropriate for Updated iMacs

Thursday April 30, 2020 7:39 am PDT by Eric Slivka
Intel today officially announced its lineup of 10th-generation "Comet Lake" desktop processors, which includes a number of chips that would be appropriate for the iMac. AnandTech details all 32 of the new processors in organized tables, but only a handful of the chips would make their way into the iMac. At the top of the list is the flagship Core i9-10900K that Intel calls the world's...
Read Full Article196 comments

Google Meet Videoconferencing Will Be Free for Everyone From Next Month

Wednesday April 29, 2020 3:52 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Google has announced that its Meet videoconferencing service will be free to use for anyone with a Google account from next month. Following a gradual rollout through May, Meet will no longer be exclusive to paying G-Suite members, and will remain open to Google account holders until September 30, 2020. Google Meet offers many of the features that have made Zoom so popular in recent...
Read Full Article53 comments

Apple Reports 2Q 2020 Results: $11.2B Profit on $58.3B Revenue, All-Time Record for Services Revenue

Thursday April 30, 2020 1:40 pm PDT by MacRumors Staff
Apple today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020, which corresponds to the first calendar quarter of the year. For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $58.3 billion and net quarterly profit of $11.2 billion, or $2.55 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $58.0 billion and net quarterly profit of $11.6 billion, or $2.46 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter...
Read Full Article97 comments

PSA: iPhone SE's Haptic Touch Doesn't Work With Notifications and It's Not a Bug

Monday April 27, 2020 1:33 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Customers who have purchased the new 2020 iPhone SE have found a surprising missing feature - Haptic Touch does not work with notifications. On the 2020 iPhone SE, long pressing on a notification in the Notification Center or on the Lock screen does not appear to bring up rich notification options to allow iPhone SE users to interact with incoming content. Rich notifications accessed with ...
Read Full Article138 comments
