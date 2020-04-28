MacRumors
All >
Guides
iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13- or 14-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Camera Comparison: 2020 iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro

Tuesday April 28, 2020 2:53 pm PDT by Juli Clover

Apple last week launched its new 2020 iPhone SE, a low-cost $399 smartphone that features ‌iPhone‌ 8 components upgraded with the same A13 chip available in Apple's flagship iPhones. We did a full hands-on video back on Friday, but we took the weekend to see how the ‌iPhone‌ SE's camera measures up to the ‌iPhone‌ 8 and iPhone 11 Pro.


Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Based on an iFixit teardown that looked at the base camera hardware, the ‌iPhone‌ SE is using the same camera sensor as the ‌iPhone‌ 8, a 12-megapixel lens that features an f/1.8 aperture and a 28mm focal length, narrower than the 26mm focal length of the 12-megapixel wide-angle in Apple's flagships.


Though equipped with ‌iPhone‌ 8 hardware, the ‌iPhone‌ SE has more advanced photographic capabilities that are enabled by the powerful A13 Bionic chip inside, such as Portrait Mode and Smart HDR, so for the most part, the ‌iPhone‌ SE's camera quality is superior to the ‌iPhone‌ 8 but inferior to the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro.


When it comes to photos with good lighting (aka, bright lighting indoors or out), all three iPhones put out similar, decent images because there's not a lot of work needed behind the scenes for improvement. The ‌iPhone‌ 8 and the ‌iPhone‌ SE photos are a little bit warmer than the cooler ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ images, and you can see that what's coming out of the ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ is a bit crisper, which is no surprise.


The ‌iPhone‌ 8 struggles with highlights being blown out or overexposed in some situations, and that's where you can see the Smart HDR in the ‌iPhone‌ SE shine. While the ‌iPhone‌ SE was fine in bright lighting, it definitely struggled in low lighting conditions compared to the ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌.


Both the SE and the ‌iPhone‌ 8 had a hard time with low lighting situations, but the ‌iPhone‌ SE's images came out a bit better because of the A13 chip. The ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ has Night Mode, a feature not available on the ‌iPhone‌ 8 or the ‌iPhone‌ SE, so it of course vastly outperformed the ‌iPhone‌ SE in photos with poor lighting.


The ‌iPhone‌ SE features Portrait Mode much like Apple's higher-end iPhones, but it's the first of Apple's iPhones to entirely rely on software to generate Portrait Mode images and Portrait Lighting features. Since the ‌iPhone 11‌ and 11 Pro have two and three cameras, respectively, their hardware-based Portrait Mode images come out better, but the ‌iPhone‌ SE does a respectable job.


Portrait Mode in the ‌iPhone‌ SE is limited to people because the neural network that powers the feature needs to detect a person to blur out the rest of the image. It's not going to work with pets, food, or other objects like it does on the ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌.

Because the ‌iPhone‌ SE's Portrait Mode is using 2D images to create a depth map, there's a unique ‌iPhone‌ SE feature - you can take a Portrait Mode photo of a photograph that already exists. It doesn't work great all the time, but it's an interesting way to jazz up some older photographs and add background blurring.

Like the ‌iPhone 11‌ and 11 Pro, the ‌iPhone‌ SE supports 4K video at 60fps, which is an impressive feature for a $399 smartphone. A video comparison between the ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone‌ SE showed little difference in quality. Both looked great and the optical image stabilization worked well.

The ‌iPhone‌ 8 doesn't support 4K video at 60fps so we compared using 4K video at 24fps, and again, image quality was similar, but stabilization on the ‌iPhone‌ SE seemed to be better and the audio quality is superior.

The ‌iPhone‌ SE has a plain 7-megapixel front-facing camera that also supports a software-based Portrait Mode, which is not available on the ‌iPhone‌ 8. The front-facing camera is fine, nothing spectacular, but it works well enough for FaceTime and selfies and was comparable to the front-facing cameras of the ‌iPhone‌ 8. The ‌iPhone‌ SE doesn't support the wider angles available with the front-facing camera on the 11 Pro, and the 11 Pro selfies looked a bit better.


For videos with the front-facing camera, both the ‌iPhone‌ 8 and the ‌iPhone‌ SE had a hard time with bright lights, overexposing the video the entire time. The ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ did a much better job.

It's worth noting that the ‌iPhone‌ SE also supports QuickTake for both the front and rear-facing cameras, a first for an ‌iPhone‌ (the 11 and 11 Pro only have rear-facing QuickTake). QuickTake lets you hold down the camera button when in picture taking mode to quickly capture a video without the need to swap over to video mode.

All in all, the ‌iPhone‌ SE's camera does produce pictures fairly similar to the pictures produced by the ‌iPhone‌ 8, but the A13 chip is doing a lot in the background to make those photographs look better. The ‌iPhone‌ SE also isn't too far off from the ‌iPhone 11‌ and ‌iPhone 11 Pro‌ when it comes to images taken in bright lighting, but that's where the similarities end.


It's a single-lens camera rather than a dual or triple-lens camera so it doesn't have the versatility enabled by additional lenses, there's no optical zoom, software-based Portrait Mode is not as good as hardware-based portrait mode, and there is no ‌Night Mode‌ to use for low light images.


The ‌iPhone‌ SE is a passable camera of course that's going to take great every day shots, but those seriously interested in better ‌iPhone‌ photography should take a look at the ‌iPhone 11‌ over the ‌iPhone‌ SE.

Image from MacRumors reader oVerboost

If you want to see more great photos taken with the ‌iPhone‌ SE to see just what it's capable of, make sure to check out the MacRumors forums where new ‌iPhone‌ SE owners are sharing their pictures.

Related Roundup: iPhone SE 2020
Buyer's Guide: iPhone SE (Buy Now)

Top Stories

Top Stories: iPhone SE and Magic Keyboard Launches, AirPods and 23-Inch iMac Rumors, and More

Saturday April 25, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
While the iPhone SE and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro making their way into customers' hands were the biggest news this week, we also saw a ton of rumors about Apple's upcoming product line. Confusion about Apple's plans for its AirPods lineup continues to reign, with conflicting rumors on models and timing, while we also saw some new rumors about a 23-inch iMac and an 11-inch iPad coming...
Read Full Article18 comments

iFixit Details Which Parts Can Be Swapped Between the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE

Sunday April 26, 2020 3:46 pm PDT by Frank McShan
iFixit today shared a new report detailing which parts from the new iPhone SE can be replaced with those from the iPhone 8. This comes just days after a teardown video shared on Thursday by a Chinese YouTuber also highlighted many of the similarities between the two devices. iPhone 8 (left) and the new iPhone SE (right) via iFixit The report mentions that the 2020 iPhone SE's cameras, SIM...
Read Full Article68 comments

Hands-On With the New Low-Cost 2020 iPhone SE

Friday April 24, 2020 2:33 pm PDT by Juli Clover
The iPhone SE had its official launch day today, with the first orders arriving to customers this morning. We picked up one of the new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone SE models and checked out the design and features in our latest YouTube video, which is worth watching if you're thinking of making an upgrade from an older iPhone. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Despite the...
Read Full Article83 comments

Teardown Video Compares New iPhone SE to iPhone 8

Thursday April 23, 2020 5:24 pm PDT by Juli Clover
When it comes to design, the iPhone SE is identical to the iPhone 8, featuring a 4.7-inch LCD display, thick top and bottom bezels, a single-lens rear camera, and a Touch ID Home button. Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 8 also looks a lot like the iPhone SE inside, as detailed in a teardown video by a Chinese YouTuber who has one of the devices on hand. The video, which has subtitles, was shared...
Read Full Article148 comments

iPhone SE Teardown: 3D Touch Chip Removed, iPhone 8 Camera Sensor, and More

Monday April 27, 2020 6:41 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
iFixit has published its full teardown of the new iPhone SE, confirming that the device has many similar or identical components as the iPhone 8, including the display, battery, cameras, Taptic Engine, SIM tray, and more. The new iPhone SE appears to have the same 12-megapixel rear camera sensor as the iPhone 8, with the benefit of the A13 chip's improved image signal processor, as Rene...
Read Full Article79 comments

PSA: New Character Bug in Messages Causing iOS Devices to Crash [Updated]

Thursday April 23, 2020 1:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
There appears to be a new character-linked bug in Messages, Mail, and other apps that can cause the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch to crash when receiving a specific string of characters. Image from Twitter In this particular case, the character string involves the Italian flag emoji along with characters in the Sindhi language, and it appears the system crash happens when an incoming...
Read Full Article70 comments

Report Revives Rumors of 5G iPhone With Under-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

Monday April 27, 2020 3:21 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Economic Daily News on Monday revived rumors that this year's 5G iPhone will feature under-display fingerprint scanner technology. According to a machine translation of EDN's Chinese-language report, touch panel maker GIS, OLED display maker BOE and Qualcomm are collaborating on the ultrasonic technology, which could feature in at least one of the high-end models in Apple's 5G iPhone...
Read Full Article119 comments

Kuo: Mass Production on Third-Gen AirPods Starting in First Half of 2021, Design Unchanged But New Internals [Updated]

Thursday April 23, 2020 9:57 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple is working on third-generation AirPods that will go into mass production during the first half of 2021, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors today. The new AirPods will adopt the System-in-Package used for the AirPods Pro, replacing the rigid-flex PCB+SMT design of the second-generation AirPods. Kuo says that these internal updates will be the biggest change to the...
Read Full Article47 comments

Germany Now Favors Apple-Google Contact Tracing API Over Home-Grown Solution

Monday April 27, 2020 1:55 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Germany said on Sunday it will use Apple and Google's decentralized contact tracing API, reversing course on its original intention to use its own solution to track the spread of coronavirus. Last week, the German government said it would use its own home-grown technology for smartphone-based tracing of infections, based on a design that would hold personal data on a central server....
Read Full Article121 comments

Gurman: Redesigned iMac, Smaller HomePod, New Apple TV, and More Coming This Year

Wednesday April 22, 2020 5:43 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently took questions from followers on Periscope about Apple's product roadmap. Gurman's sources are usually very reliable, and the journalist is known for breaking Apple stories, so we took it as an opportunity to summarize his current expectations of the company in the near term. Unsurprisingly, many viewers asked Gurman about the so-called...
Read Full Article106 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitterGoogle+
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Ryan Barrieau
Graphic Designer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
Five Nights at Freddy’s Spin-Off ‘Ultimate Custom Night’ Now Available on iOS and Android
‘Legends of Runeterra’ from Riot Games Is Finally Available on iOS and Android Worldwide
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Mario Kart North American Open’ Event Coming, Today’s New Releases Including ‘Telling Lies’, the Latest Sales, and More
‘Final Fantasy’, ‘Chrono Trigger’, ‘Valkyrie Profile’ and ‘Dragon Quest’ Ports on iOS Are Discounted for a Limited Time
‘Kingdom Two Crowns’ from Raw Fury Has Finally Arrived on iOS and Android as a Premium Release
Yak & Co’s Apple Arcade Puzzle Adventure ‘Down in Bermuda’ Updated with New Lava Island Expansion
New Game+ and “Arachnophobia Mode” Arrive for Stellar Action Game ‘Grimvalor’
SwitchArcade Round-Up: Mini-Views Including ‘Damaged in Transit’, ‘Galaxy Warfighter’, and More, the Latest Sales Featuring ‘Wild Guns Reloaded’
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]