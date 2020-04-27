WSJ: iPhone 12 Models on Track to Launch This Year, But Mass Production Pushed Back a Month

Apple plans to launch its iPhone 12 lineup this year, but mass production of the devices will be delayed by around a month due to the global health crisis, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report claims that Apple is also slashing the number of iPhones that it plans to make in the second half of this year by as much as 20 percent.



Apple typically unveils new high-end iPhones in September. While a one month delay to production does not sound significant enough to impact that timeframe, rumors suggest that at least one model might not be available to order until October or November.

Apple is planning four 5G-enabled iPhones, including one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and other sources. All four models are expected to feature OLED displays, flatter edges like recent iPad Pro models, and a smaller notch. High-end models are also expected to feature a LiDAR sensor.