Teardown Video Compares New iPhone SE to iPhone 8

When it comes to design, the iPhone SE is identical to the ‌iPhone‌ 8, featuring a 4.7-inch LCD display, thick top and bottom bezels, a single-lens rear camera, and a Touch ID Home button.

Unsurprisingly, the ‌iPhone‌ 8 also looks a lot like the ‌iPhone‌ SE inside, as detailed by a teardown video by a Chinese YouTuber who has one of the devices on hand. The video, which has subtitles, was shared on Reddit earlier today.

Most of the components of the ‌iPhone‌ SE are identical to the ‌iPhone‌ 8, but there are differences in the modem and WiFi chip, the battery connector (which is the same as the battery connector in the iPhone 11, and the flashlight setup. There's also a different rear camera module and, of course, a different processor as the ‌iPhone‌ SE uses the same A13 chip that's in the ‌iPhone 11‌ and 11 Pro.

Many of the components in the ‌iPhone‌ SE and ‌iPhone‌ 8 were able to function interchangeably, demonstrating just how similar most of the parts are. The front display of the ‌iPhone‌ 8, for example, can be swapped onto an ‌iPhone‌ SE and it fits perfectly.

The ‌iPhone‌ SE is priced at $399 and the first orders will begin arriving to customers tomorrow. We'll see an even closer look inside the ‌iPhone‌ SE once teardown sites like iFixit take apart one of the new smartphones.