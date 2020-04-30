MacRumors
iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here’s a guide that goes through all the differences.

Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

iOS 13 Battery Tips
FaceTime
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13- or 14-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Fall 2020

We'll hear more about iOS 14 in June at WWDC 2020

Foldable iPhone
iPhone 12 Lineup With OLED Displays Predicted to Start at $649, Breaking the $999 Barrier

Thursday April 30, 2020 7:06 am PDT by Joe Rossignol

Apple has never sold a new iPhone with an OLED display for under $999, but with the iPhone 12 lineup expected to include a wider range of models, that could soon change.

iPhone 12 pricing could start at $649 this year, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser says this information comes from his same source who accurately revealed the new iPhone SE's launch date.


The prices would be as follows:

  • 5.4-inch iPhone 12: $649
  • 6.1-inch iPhone 12: $749
  • 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro: $999
  • 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1,099

All four models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously claimed. The less expensive 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models are said to have dual-lens rear cameras, while the more expensive 6.1-inch model and 6.7-inch models are expected to have triple-lens rear cameras with a LiDAR Scanner.

Even if these prices are merely educated guesses, it is reasonable to assume that Apple will finally offer an OLED-based iPhone for less than $999 this year. Given its smaller size and lower pricing, the 5.4-inch iPhone could easily become one of Apple's best selling iPhone models ever, especially during these uncertain times.

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup in September, although at least one model might not become available to order until October or November.

Avatar
decisions
7 minutes ago at 07:09 am
5.4in is about to be the best iPhone model of all-time.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Top Stories

Camera Comparison: 2020 iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro

Tuesday April 28, 2020 2:53 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple last week launched its new 2020 iPhone SE, a low-cost $399 smartphone that features iPhone 8 components upgraded with the same A13 chip available in Apple's flagship iPhones. We did a full hands-on video back on Friday, but we took the weekend to see how the iPhone SE's camera measures up to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article76 comments

PSA: iPhone SE's Haptic Touch Doesn't Work With Notifications and It's Not a Bug

Monday April 27, 2020 1:33 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Customers who have purchased the new 2020 iPhone SE have found a surprising missing feature - Haptic Touch does not work with notifications. On the 2020 iPhone SE, long pressing on a notification in the Notification Center or on the Lock screen does not appear to bring up rich notification options to allow iPhone SE users to interact with incoming content. Rich notifications accessed with ...
Read Full Article131 comments

Report Revives Rumors of 5G iPhone With Under-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

Monday April 27, 2020 3:21 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Economic Daily News on Monday revived rumors that this year's 5G iPhone will feature under-display fingerprint scanner technology. According to a machine translation of EDN's Chinese-language report, touch panel maker GIS, OLED display maker BOE and Qualcomm are collaborating on the ultrasonic technology, which could feature in at least one of the high-end models in Apple's 5G iPhone...
Read Full Article123 comments

iPhone SE Teardown: 3D Touch Chip Removed, iPhone 8 Camera Sensor, and More

Monday April 27, 2020 6:41 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
iFixit has published its full teardown of the new iPhone SE, confirming that the device has many similar or identical components as the iPhone 8, including the display, battery, cameras, Taptic Engine, SIM tray, and more. The new iPhone SE appears to have the same 12-megapixel rear camera sensor as the iPhone 8, with the benefit of the A13 chip's improved image signal processor, as Rene...
Read Full Article82 comments

DJI Announces Mavic Air 2 Drone With 8K Support, Larger Camera Sensors, and Longer 34 Minute Flight Time

Tuesday April 28, 2020 8:52 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
DJI this week announced the Mavic Air 2, a new foldable drone that features 8K functionality, a larger 1/2" camera sensor for higher resolution photos and videos, and upgraded flight modes. The Mavic Air 2 can also stay in the air longer thanks to better battery life. The company said that this is the first drone in the Mavic family to offer 4K video at 60fps and 120 Mbps. The drone supports ...
Read Full Article51 comments

iOS 13.5 Beta Makes It Easier to Unlock an iPhone With Passcode When Wearing a Mask

Wednesday April 29, 2020 11:26 am PDT by Juli Clover
Many people are wearing masks that cover their faces when going outside, visiting stores, and other tasks, and Apple's Face ID iPhones do not unlock when the face is obscured by a mask. In the iOS 13.5 beta, released this morning, Apple has streamlined the speed with which the passcode pops up when a person wearing a mask is detected, making it easier to get into an iPhone with a passcode...
Read Full Article86 comments

Newly Discovered macOS Image Capture Bug Can Fill Up Hard Drives With Empty Data

Tuesday April 28, 2020 5:16 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
A bug has been discovered in Apple's macOS Image Capture app that needlessly eats up potentially gigabytes of storage space when transferring photos from an iPhone or iPad to a Mac. Discovered by the developers of media asset management app NeoFinder and shared in a blog post called "Another macOS bug in Image Capture," the issue occurs when Apple's Mac tool converts HEIF photos taken by iOS...
Read Full Article62 comments

WSJ: iPhone 12 Models on Track to Launch This Year, But Mass Production Pushed Back a Month

Monday April 27, 2020 4:54 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to launch its iPhone 12 lineup this year, but mass production of the devices will be delayed by around a month due to the global health crisis, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report claims that Apple is also slashing the number of iPhones that it plans to make in the second half of this year by as much as 20 percent. Apple typically unveils new high-end iPhones in...
Read Full Article75 comments

Apple Expecting to Reopen 'Many More' Stores in May

Monday April 27, 2020 7:02 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Deidre O'Brien, Apple's vice president of retail and people, today told Apple employees that "many more" Apple Stores are set to start reopening in May. O'Brien made the comments during a weekly video update shared with staff, according to Bloomberg. "We are continuing to analyze this health situation in every location, and I do expect we will reopen up many more stores in May," O'Brien told ...
Read Full Article117 comments

Report Details How Apple and Google Developed Contact Tracing API

Tuesday April 28, 2020 1:33 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple and Google developed their upcoming COVID-19 contact tracing tool in record time, according to a new report from CNBC that details how the two companies came together to create the API. It took Apple under a month to flesh out the project, and in the beginning stages, it was the work of a handful of employees who had started brainstorming a solution to help prevent the spread of...
Read Full Article140 comments
