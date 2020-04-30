iPhone 12 Lineup With OLED Displays Predicted to Start at $649, Breaking the $999 Barrier

Apple has never sold a new iPhone with an OLED display for under $999, but with the iPhone 12 lineup expected to include a wider range of models, that could soon change.

iPhone 12 pricing could start at $649 this year, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser says this information comes from his same source who accurately revealed the new iPhone SE's launch date.



The prices would be as follows:

5.4-inch iPhone 12: $649

6.1-inch iPhone 12: $749

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro: $999

6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1,099

All four models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously claimed. The less expensive 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models are said to have dual-lens rear cameras, while the more expensive 6.1-inch model and 6.7-inch models are expected to have triple-lens rear cameras with a LiDAR Scanner.

Even if these prices are merely educated guesses, it is reasonable to assume that Apple will finally offer an OLED-based iPhone for less than $999 this year. Given its smaller size and lower pricing, the 5.4-inch iPhone could easily become one of Apple's best selling iPhone models ever, especially during these uncertain times.

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup in September, although at least one model might not become available to order until October or November.