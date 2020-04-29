iOS 13.5 Beta Makes It Easier to Unlock an iPhone With Passcode When Wearing a Mask
Many people are wearing masks that cover their faces when going outside, visiting stores, and other tasks, and Apple's Face ID iPhones do not unlock when the face is obscured by a mask.
In the iOS 13.5 beta, released this morning, Apple has streamlined the speed with which the passcode pops up when a person wearing a mask is detected, making it easier to get into an iPhone with a passcode when Face ID fails.
Speedier access to the passcode interface is noticeable when you swipe upwards on the Home screen when unlocking the iPhone, as this action now immediately brings up the passcode interface if your face is covered by a mask.
Previously, the iPhone would attempt to initiate Face ID first, creating a few seconds of delay before the passcode interface was shown. The new, speedier passcode entry method makes it quicker to get into an iPhone.
The feature is available in the current iOS 13.5 beta, which should see a public release in the next few weeks.
OR HELMET!
Finally. I'm so tired of having to take off my helmet to unlock my phone. I ride 15,000 miles a year on my motorcycle and the delay to enter my passcode gets pretty annoying.
Dang! Thanks man that’s helps. I can’t believe I didn’t think of that. Who would of thought?!
Power tip: when you swipe up on current versions, press FaceID text in the center of the screen to avoid waiting for it to scan your face and fail, prompting the password after that.
great tip, thanks for that sine I wear a mask in public and its been driving me nuts with waiting for it to time out.
Agreed. I don't know how medical staff deal with it. I've only been annoyed for the few weeks.
This is has been a recent issue for me but I know for many this has been something they deal with on a regular basis. I really didn't know that until the last month but its made me more aware.