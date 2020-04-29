MacRumors
Apple Lays Groundwork for Coronavirus Exposure Notification API in iOS 13.5 Beta 3 and New Xcode 11.5 Beta

Wednesday April 29, 2020 10:00 am PDT by Juli Clover

Apple is today releasing the third beta of iOS 13.5 for developers along with the first beta of Xcode 11.5, laying the groundwork for the release of its opt-in exposure notification APIs that will be used by public health apps to create coronavirus contact tracing tools.

iOS 13.4.5 has been bumped up to iOS 13.5 to include the code that’s necessary to run the first apps built using the exposure notification API, while Xcode 11.5 includes a new version of the iOS SDK with the exposure notification API.


Apple is working with Google on its exposure notification initiative, and Google has also delivered its beta Google Play Services update with the exposure notification API and SDK to select developers who can test using Android Developer Studio.

Public health authorities are able to use these new tools to begin getting their apps that take advantage of exposure notification ready. Apple is planning to release its exposure notification API in mid-May following the testing period.

Apple and Google first announced plans to develop Bluetooth-based contact tracing technology (now known as exposure notification) on April 10, providing a privacy-focused way to track coronavirus exposure.

The beta API released today is the first part of a two-prong effort to provide an exposure notification platform for health agencies. Apps created by verified health authorities can incorporate the API to allow smartphones to communicate with one another, providing users with notifications if they’ve come into contact with someone that is later diagnosed with COVID–19.

When smartphone users with a contact tracing app installed come into contact with another person that also has an app installed, their phones exchange an anonymous identifier beacon. If one of those people contracts coronavirus, they can then choose to notify all of the other people they’ve been in contact with, and at that point, all the other smartphones that have exchanged info with the infected person’s smartphone will be notified.

The API works cross platform on both iOS and Android devices, and it was built with privacy and transparency in mind. A random, rotating identifier, which changes every 15 minutes, is assigned to a person’s phone and transmitted via Bluetooth to nearby devices.

No personally identifiable information is associated with the identifier, and the list of identifiers a person has been in contact with doesn’t leave the phone unless the user decides to share it. Users that test positive will not be identified to other users, Apple, or Google, and location data is not collected.

Exposure time is recorded in five minute intervals, with the maximum exposure time capped at 30 minutes. All Bluetooth metadata is encrypted, and exposure estimates will rely on the power level of the Bluetooth signal to determine the distance between two phones when contact was made.

Public health authorities will be able to define and calculate an exposure risk level that they can choose to assign to users in the event they are notified of COVID–19 exposure, allowing for fine-tuned notifications that will evaluate exposure based on information like approximate distance and exposure duration. Exposure risk is calculated on users’ devices in the app and the data is not shared with Apple or Google.

Apple and Google on Friday plan to release additional information including sample code that will aid developers in understanding how the exposure notification system will operate, and specific criteria for developing apps.

Detailed privacy information about Apple’s exposure notification initiative is available on Apple’s Contact Tracing website, with info on Bluetooth and Cryptography specifications along with a Frequently Asked Questions feature.

In the future, Apple and Google plan to debut a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform that is built into iOS and Android, allowing more individuals to participate.

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Babygotfont
24 minutes ago at 10:22 am
enough with the covid already
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
dcworthi
18 minutes ago at 10:28 am


enough with the covid already

I've been sick with Covid for nearly 8 weeks and still can't taste and smell. My friend Alex lost his mom; she was 51. My friend Kelly lost his grandfather and my friend Rosemary lost her nephew. I sincerely hope you're not suggesting that Apple shouldn't be doing this.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
B4U
25 minutes ago at 10:21 am
It is time for digging out the flip phones if we do not want to be tracked?
Well, even the cell towers can still trace us...
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
BlueCreek
37 minutes ago at 10:09 am
If this is built directly into the OS, Android may struggle to get many users as only a very small percentage of phones get the latest updates and takes a very long time to trickle down stream
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
123
32 minutes ago at 10:14 am


If this is built directly into the OS, Android may struggle to get many users as only a very small percentage of phones get the latest updates and takes a very long time to trickle down stream

Android is generally much more open, so I could imagine this functionality doesn't need an OS change and could basically be developed by anyone.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
TechieGeek
26 minutes ago at 10:20 am


If this is built directly into the OS, Android may struggle to get many users as only a very small percentage of phones get the latest updates and takes a very long time to trickle down stream

"For Google, the update to enable the tracking tools won't be like a normal operating system upgrade. It will instead come through a set of tools called Google Play Services, which lets Android sidestep some fragmentation issues by pushing updates directly, without the approval of device and wireless partners. The company normally uses Google Play Services to update its own apps, like Gmail and Maps, and to push changes like a new app icon. The contact tracing tools will be available for phones running software as old as Android Marshmallow, the version of the operating system released in 2015."
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

