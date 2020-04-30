Apple's Wearables Category Sets New Quarterly Revenue Record

Despite the global health crisis impacting many countries around the world, Apple's wearables category set a new quarterly revenue record, Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the company's Q2 2020 earnings call.



Apple does not break out wearable sales, instead including the Apple Watch and AirPods in its "Wearables, Home, and Accessories" category, which brought in $6.3 billion during the quarter, up from $5.1 billion in Q2 2019.

Wearables, Home, and Accessories revenue surpassed both Mac ($5.4 billion) and iPad ($4.4 billion) revenue during the quarter. ‌Apple Watch‌ continues to be popular with those who are new to the product, and 75 percent of customers who purchased an ‌Apple Watch‌ during the quarter did not previously own one.

Apple's wearables business is now the size of a Fortune 140 company, according to Apple CFO Luca Maestri.