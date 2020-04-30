Apple Plans to Reopen Stores in Austria and Australia in 1 to 2 Weeks

Apple plans to reopen retail stores in Australia in the next one to two weeks, Apple CEO Tim Cook said today in an interview with Bloomberg ahead of today's Q2 2020 earnings call. Apple has a single store in Austria and over 20 retail locations in Australia.
Cook said that "just a few" stores will reopen in the United States starting in May. Before reopening stores, Apple will "look at the data" and make decisions "city by city, county by county" when considering whether to reopen stores.
Earlier this week, Apple retail chief Deirdre O'Brien told employees that she expects "many more" stores to open starting in the month of May. All of Apple's stores outside of Greater China have been shut down since March 14, with the exception of a single store in South Korea, which reopened in April.
Cook said that Apple's Cupertino campuses will not be reopening until at least early June. Santa Clara County, where the campuses are located, has extended its shelter-in-place order until the end of May.
When Apple's corporate offices do reopen, Apple plans to bring employees in on a staggered basis with temperature checks, social distancing, and masks.
Top Stories
Apple last week launched its new 2020 iPhone SE, a low-cost $399 smartphone that features iPhone 8 components upgraded with the same A13 chip available in Apple's flagship iPhones. We did a full hands-on video back on Friday, but we took the weekend to see how the iPhone SE's camera measures up to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Customers who have purchased the new 2020 iPhone SE have found a surprising missing feature - Haptic Touch does not work with notifications.
On the 2020 iPhone SE, long pressing on a notification in the Notification Center or on the Lock screen does not appear to bring up rich notification options to allow iPhone SE users to interact with incoming content. Rich notifications accessed with ...
Economic Daily News on Monday revived rumors that this year's 5G iPhone will feature under-display fingerprint scanner technology. According to a machine translation of EDN's Chinese-language report, touch panel maker GIS, OLED display maker BOE and Qualcomm are collaborating on the ultrasonic technology, which could feature in at least one of the high-end models in Apple's 5G iPhone...
iFixit has published its full teardown of the new iPhone SE, confirming that the device has many similar or identical components as the iPhone 8, including the display, battery, cameras, Taptic Engine, SIM tray, and more.
The new iPhone SE appears to have the same 12-megapixel rear camera sensor as the iPhone 8, with the benefit of the A13 chip's improved image signal processor, as Rene...
DJI this week announced the Mavic Air 2, a new foldable drone that features 8K functionality, a larger 1/2" camera sensor for higher resolution photos and videos, and upgraded flight modes. The Mavic Air 2 can also stay in the air longer thanks to better battery life.
The company said that this is the first drone in the Mavic family to offer 4K video at 60fps and 120 Mbps. The drone supports ...
Many people are wearing masks that cover their faces when going outside, visiting stores, and other tasks, and Apple's Face ID iPhones do not unlock when the face is obscured by a mask.
In the iOS 13.5 beta, released this morning, Apple has streamlined the speed with which the passcode pops up when a person wearing a mask is detected, making it easier to get into an iPhone with a passcode...
A bug has been discovered in Apple's macOS Image Capture app that needlessly eats up potentially gigabytes of storage space when transferring photos from an iPhone or iPad to a Mac.
Discovered by the developers of media asset management app NeoFinder and shared in a blog post called "Another macOS bug in Image Capture," the issue occurs when Apple's Mac tool converts HEIF photos taken by iOS...
Apple plans to launch its iPhone 12 lineup this year, but mass production of the devices will be delayed by around a month due to the global health crisis, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report claims that Apple is also slashing the number of iPhones that it plans to make in the second half of this year by as much as 20 percent.
Apple typically unveils new high-end iPhones in...
Deidre O'Brien, Apple's vice president of retail and people, today told Apple employees that "many more" Apple Stores are set to start reopening in May.
O'Brien made the comments during a weekly video update shared with staff, according to Bloomberg. "We are continuing to analyze this health situation in every location, and I do expect we will reopen up many more stores in May," O'Brien told ...
Apple and Google developed their upcoming COVID-19 contact tracing tool in record time, according to a new report from CNBC that details how the two companies came together to create the API.
It took Apple under a month to flesh out the project, and in the beginning stages, it was the work of a handful of employees who had started brainstorming a solution to help prevent the spread of...