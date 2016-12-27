Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Rumor Says Apple Will Introduce New 5-Inch 'iPhone 7s' With Dual Vertical Cameras
Apple may introduce a new 5-inch iPhone model that sports a unique vertical dual-camera system that sits alongside the existing 4.7- and 5.5-inch models, according to Japanese blog Mac Okatara. The 5-inch model would act as the medium size in the 2017 lineup.
The report, which comes from a Taiwanese supplier, says that the new models, dubbed the iPhone 7s, would be an updated version of the iPhone 7. The new 5-inch model, however, would rearrange the iPhone 7 Plus' dual camera into a vertical alignment rather than a horizontal one.
Earlier this month, Mac Okatara reported that the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus would retain the aluminum design of the iPhone 7. However, the report said the new phones would come in an all-new red color. Multiple reports have stated that there will be three new iPhone models in 2017, including updated 4.7- and 5.5-inch models with LCD screens and a premium model with an OLED display and glass casing.
The new report corroborates an earlier Nikkei report that said a new 5-inch iPhone would arrive in 2017. However, Nikkei reports that the three iPhone models in 2017 will have new glass-backed designs. In November, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said it's likely the 2017 iPhones will switch to new glass casings to support wireless charging.
While Mac Okatara was the first to report that Apple would replace the headphone jack in the iPhone 7 and debut a new gloss black color, its track record is not perfect. In November, it reported the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus would get a new "Jet White" color that has not yet materialized.
40 minutes ago at 11:19 pm
I can already imagine how many "which iPhone should I get" threads that will be made if they release 3-4 new devices.
34 minutes ago at 11:25 pm
Hope there's a new 4-inch SE with a headphone jack.The small iPhone camp is undersized but it's passionate. I want one too!
24 minutes ago at 11:35 pm
5.0 inches now? Damn, I was really hoping for a lineup with 4.9" and 5.1" sizes. Oh well, maybe next year.
In all seriousness, I think their lineup should be something like this:
5.7" (losing bezels so the case stays similar to or smaller than the current 5.5")
4.7" (losing bezels for a case smaller than the current 4.7")
Smaller SE no longer needed since the 4.7" wouldn't be much larger.
41 minutes ago at 11:17 pm
Im confused... will there be a iPhone 8 or an iPhone 7s?! Isnt it the 10th anniversary of the iPhone?Why does it matter that it's the 10th anniversary? They didn't say anything for the 10th anniversary of iPod or MacBook Pro either. Screwing their whole development cycle over an arbitrary thing like "10th anniversary" that 99% of consumers don't care about anyway would be a terrible move.
44 minutes ago at 11:15 pm
Jesus, why? This is even more fragmentation. Honestly, look at the MacBook Pro and iPad lineups, and it's clear how these guys have absolutely no idea what to do.This rumor is from a supplier leak. Doesn't reflect their actual product lineup. They potentially need suppliers lined up for multiple possibilities, and this also helps reduce rumor accuracy (something Apple would like to limit early on).
This being said... I'm wondering if they don't actually bump the 4.7" up to a 5" to keep the product line simple (keeping just two iPhone screen sizes) while following the "larger screens are better" trend just before their iPhone 8 unveil (the important one; some might say) which then shows how they managed to make the screen larger while keeping the phone as a whole smaller (a demand the 5" phone owners might have). Addressing an issue that the existing iPhone design has when given a larger screen. Then again, this is only my ruminations. :)
1 hour ago at 10:44 pm
I'm very confused with the rumoured lineup. I hope it isn't this messy - we will see in September.
1 hour ago at 10:49 pm
Article headline 'Vertical,' photo shows horizontal...
1 hour ago at 10:50 pm
A new model with again different features (that I'm totally not interested in)? This is getting very confusing...
Combine this with an atrocious Mac lineup, legacy software and a strong MS and I will be inclined to switch...sorry Apple...
1 hour ago at 10:43 pm
Hope there's a new 4-inch SE with a headphone jack.
