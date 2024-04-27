Get Deep Discounts on OWC's Best Thunderbolt Docks, USB-C Hubs, Memory, and More Mac Accessories

by

OWC is hosting a big Mac accessory sale that includes a number of discounts on Thunderbolt docks, USB-C hubs, external drives and enclosures, internal memory upgrade kits for Mac, and more. Most products are in stock and ready to ship out today, and OWC offers free shipping on orders $149.00 and over.

Highlights of the sale include a collection of Thunderbolt docks for up to $150 off. These docks allow you to easily connect a wide array of peripherals to your Mac, including two 4K displays or one 5K display with the 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock, which is available for $129.99. This isn't quite as steep of a discount as we've previously seen on the accessory, but at $150 off it's still a great second-best price for anyone who missed previous sales.

$150 OFF
OWC 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $129.99

In regards to the 14-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock, this accessory features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, five USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one Mini DisplayPort port, one gigabit Ethernet port, one S/PDIF digital audio output port, and one 3.5mm stereo audio input/output port. There are also two memory card slots for microSD and SD cards.

All of the devices listed below are in new condition at OWC, although the retailer does provide various item condition options for anyone who might want to save money by purchasing open box items. Be sure to visit OWC's sale landing page to browse the full sale, which also features deals on cables, Mac accessories, keyboards, and headphones.

Docks and Hubs

External Drives and Enclosures

Memory

Miscellaneous

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

CEO Avatar
CEO
14 minutes ago at 08:17 am
Is it really a discount if it’s always on sale?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
