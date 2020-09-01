AirPods Studio

Apple is rumored to be working on high-end over-ear headphones that could be called the "AirPods Studio."

By MacRumors Staff
AirPods Studio

Apple's High-End Over-Ear Headphones

Contents

  1. Apple's High-End Over-Ear Headphones
  2. Design
  3. Rumored Features
  4. Pricing Details
  5. Launch Date
  6. AirPods Studio Timeline

Apple is rumored to be working on high-end over-ear headphones that could be called the "AirPods Studio," and which could be priced starting at $349.

We've been hearing rumors about these new headphones, which will be the first Apple-branded over-ear headphones Apple has released, since 2018, but rumors are picking up and it looks like we're going to see a launch this fall, perhaps when Apple introduces new iPhones.

AirPods Studio will join the AirPods lineup with the AirPods 2 and the AirPods Pro, and the new headphones will be distinct from Apple's existing Beats lineup, which features several over-ear headphones options.

Current rumors indicate the AirPods Studio will feature Active Noise Cancelling, equalizer settings controlled through an iOS or Mac device, and head and neck detection, similar to the ear detection in the AirPods.

Apple could be working on two designs, one that's a higher-end premium version and one that's fitness-focused and made from lighter weight materials. Both versions may feature magnetic ear cups and headband padding that's able to be swapped out for a customizable look, similar to Apple Watch bands.

We don't yet know an exact date when the AirPods Studio will be released, but in late August, Bloomberg confirmed that the over-ear headphones will be released in the fall of 2020.

Note: See an error in this roundup or want to offer feedback? Send us an email here.

Design

The AirPods Studio will feature an all-new design, and while we don't know a lot about it, we do know some details shared by Bloomberg.

Apple is said to be working on two versions of the high-end over-ear headphones, including a premium version with leather-like fabrics and a fitness-focused model that uses lighter, breathable materials with small perforations for better airflow.

A mockup of the AirPods Studio based on a leaked icon found in iOS 14

Prototypes of the headphones have been described as having a retro-like look with over-ear cups that swivel along with a headband connected with thin metal arms.

Apple is planning to attach the ear pads and the head padding to the headphone's frame magnetically, allowing users to swap different colors and variants in and out for customization purposes.

An icon representing the AirPods Studio was found in the code in a leaked version of iOS 14, but little detail can be gleaned from the imagery.

Rumored Features

Active Noise Cancellation

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's over-ear headphones will feature Active Noise Cancellation, a high-end feature baked into the Beats Studio 3 headphones, Solo Pro headphones, and the AirPods Pro.

Active Noise Cancellation is designed to cut down on ambient noise so you can focus on what you're listening to. If it mimics ANC on the AirPods Pro, there will be a transparency mode that will enable noise cancelling features, but with an option to continue to hear what's going on around you.

Transparency Mode will also be available to allow users to hear what's going on around them.

Sound Quality

Sound quality is expected to be better than the sound quality of the AirPods and AirPods Pro, but no specifics about sound have been rumored so far.

Head and Neck Detection

The AirPods and the AirPods Pro have an ear detection feature that stops the music when an AirPod is removed. AirPods Studio are said to have similar features that detect whether the headphones are on the head or the neck, playing content when the headphones are worn on the head.

When the headphones are moved down to the neck, the sensor will presumably pause the music that's playing.

Orientation Detection

AirPods Studio will have a sensor that's able to detect left and right ears for routing audio channels, which means there will be no right or wrong side for wearing the headphones.

Equalizer Settings

Apple hasn't introduced equalizer controls for the AirPods or AirPods Pro, but equalizer options may be available for the AirPods Studio. Pairing the AirPods Studio with a Mac or iOS device will unlock custom equalizer settings with low, medium, and high frequency adjustments available.

Pricing Details

Apple is said to be planning to sell the AirPods Studio for $349, which is the same pricing as the current Beats Studio in the Beats lineup.

Launch Date

Current rumors indicate the headphones will launch at some point in the fall of 2020, perhaps alongside new iPhones and Apple Watch models at Apple's fall event, which could come in October.

AirPods Studio Timeline

Roundup Last Updated
September2020
Sep 1Bloomberg: Apple Launching iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air, Smaller HomePod and AirPods Studio This Fall
May2020
May 22Apple's 'AirPods Studio' Over-Ear Headphones Have Reportedly Kicked Off Production
May 20When to Expect New AirPods, Including Rumored 'Studio' and 'X' Models
May 19Over-Ear 'AirPods Studio' Will Reportedly Be Assembled in Vietnam in Mid 2020
May 11Apple's 'AirPods Studio' Headphones May Feature Head and Neck Detection and Equalizer Settings
May 9Apple's Over-Ear Headphones May Be Called 'AirPods Studio' and Cost $349
April2020
Apr 23Kuo: Mass Production on Third-Gen AirPods Starting in First Half of 2021, Design Unchanged But New Internals [Updated]
Apr 16Bloomberg: Apple to Unveil High-End Over-Ear Wireless Headphones With Magnetically Swappable Parts Later This Year
Apr 7Apple Reportedly Targeting WWDC for Over-Ear Headphones Launch, New 'AirPods X' Later in the Year
March2020
Mar 9Icon for Apple's Rumored Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Discovered in Leaked iOS 14 Code
January2020
Jan 29Kuo: Apple to Launch AirTags, Small Charging Mat, New iPads and Macs, High-End Headphones, and More in First Half of 2020
January2019
Jan 24Apple-Branded Over-Ear Headphones Said to Launch as Early as Second Half of 2019
June2018
Jun 25Gurman: Higher-End AirPods to Launch in 2019, New HomePod and Over-Ear Headphones Also Likely Next Year
April2018
Apr 6Concept Imagines What Rumored Apple Over-Ear Headphones Might Look Like
February2018
Feb 25KGI: Apple Developing High-End Over-Ear Headphones, Launching Late 2018 at the Earliest