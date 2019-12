Guides, How Tos, and Tips for New Mac Owners

Beginner Tips

macOS Catalina Features

Security Tips

Continuity and Other Product Tips

Mac App Features

iCloud

Hidden Tricks

Advanced Features

Mac App Recommendations

Mac-Related Videos

More Info

MacRumors readers who were lucky enough to receive a new Mac for the holidays will want to check out our collection of Mac how tos and guides to learn the ins and outs of your new machine.Whether you're new to the Mac or are upgrading from an older model, there's likely to be a useful tip or two here for you. These how tos apply to Apple's latest Macs, from desktops to notebooks, and it includes macOS Catalina tutorials.Every few months we do a video series where we recommend a useful selection of Mac apps, and these articles are worth checking out if you're looking for great Mac apps for your new Mac.Know other great Mac-related tips and tricks that MacRumors readers should be aware of? Let us know in the comments.For more details on Apple's newest 2019 Macs, check out our roundups: MacBook Pro iMac , and Mac Pro