How Tos, Guides, and Tips for New AirPods Owners
If you received AirPods as a gift, make sure to take a look through all of the how tos in this guide, because there are plenty of AirPods and AirPods Pro tips and tricks worth knowing.
Basic Features
- How to Set Up and Connect Your New AirPods 2
- How to Charge AirPods and AirPods 2
- How to Change the Name of Your AirPods
- How to Use Just One AirPod
- How to Clean Your AirPods
- How to Find Your AirPods Serial Number and Check Your Firmware
- How to Update Your AirPods
- How to Answer a Phone Call on AirPods
- How to Wirelessly Charge Your AirPods
Must-Know Tutorials
- How to Use the 'Hey Siri' Command With AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro
- How to Turn Off Automatic Ear Detection on Your AirPods
- What Does the Light on the AirPods Case Mean?
- How to Pair AirPods to Your Apple Watch
- How to Unpair Your AirPods From iPhone, Apple TV, Apple Watch, or Mac
- How to Have AirPods Announce Your Calls
Connectivity With iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac
- How to Switch Devices When Using AirPods
- How to Check AirPods Battery Life on iPhone and Apple Watch
- How to Use AirPods With Your Mac and Customize Controls
Tips and Tricks
- How to Set AirPods Microphone to Just One AirPod
- How to Share One Pair of AirPods With a Friend
- You Can Tap Your Ear to Activate Your AirPods
- How to Get Siri to Announce Incoming Messages Over AirPods
Troubleshooting
- How to Reset AirPods, AirPods 2, and AirPods Pro
- Lose an AirPod? What You Can Do
- How to Troubleshoot Problems with AirPods
- Only One AirPod Working? Here's How to Fix the Problem
- How Long Do AirPods and AirPods Pro Last?
Just for the AirPods Pro
- How to Control the Noise Cancellation Feature on AirPods Pro
- How to Customize the Force Sensor Gesture Functions on AirPods Pro
- How to Perform an Ear Tip Fit Test on AirPods Pro
- How to Control the Transparency Feature on AirPods Pro
- How to Buy Replacement AirPods Pro Ear Tips
AirPods Guides
- AirPods: Our Complete Guide to Apple's Wireless Earphones
- Powerbeats Pro vs. AirPods 2
- AirPods vs. AirPods Pro: Features Compared
- AirPods Pro vs Powerbeats Pro
Videos
More Info
