How to Buy Replacement AirPods Pro Ear Tips

There are multiple ways to obtain replacement AirPods Pro ear tips, including ordering them online, contacting Apple by phone or online chat, or booking an appointment with a Genius Bar at an Apple Store:
- Navigate to getsupport.apple.com.
- Select AirPods.
- Select Lost or Missing AirPods.
- Select Replace your AirPods Pro ear tips.
- Choose from one of four options: Order Replacements for online ordering, Chat for online chat, Talk to Apple Support Now for a phone call, or Make an Appointment at a Store for a Genius Bar appointment.
If you choose the Chat option, you will be prompted to enter your first name, last name, and email address. You will then join an online chat with an Apple support specialist who can assist you with obtaining replacement AirPods Pro ear tips.
If you choose the Talk to Apple Support Now option, you will be prompted to enter your first name, last name, email address, and phone number. Within a few minutes, you should receive a phone call from an Apple support specialist who can assist you with obtaining replacement AirPods Pro ear tips.
If you choose the Make an Appointment at a Store option, you will be prompted to enter your Apple ID email address and password and complete two-factor authentication if necessary. After entering your location, select an Apple Store from the list and confirm an appointment time. Apple requests bringing a valid government-issued photo ID to your appointment for verification.
Apple says replacement AirPods Pro ear tips take 3-5 business days to arrive. If you need them sooner, opt for a Genius Bar appointment. The replacement tips only come in the one size you select, so choose carefully.
Pricing and replacement methods vary outside of the United States.