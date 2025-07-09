WhatsApp Testing Threaded Replies for iOS

WhatsApp has begun testing support for threaded message replies on iOS, expanding a feature previously only available on Android.



As spotted by WABetaInfo, the feature is now under active development in the WhatsApp for iOS beta, which is available to users through TestFlight. While the feature is not yet functional for end users, its appearance in the latest beta indicates that a public release could be approaching.

Threaded message replies will allow users to respond to specific messages in a structured format, separate from the main chat feed. This is different from inline replies, which still show in the main feed. The feature should enable clearer conversation tracking when multiple discussions occur simultaneously in the same chat.

The feature works by displaying a small reply counter on any message that has received responses. Tapping this indicator opens a separate screen containing the full thread. In this view, users can read all replies tied to the original message in sequence, as well as send additional replies in the same thread.

WhatsApp typically conducts staggered rollouts for major features, and further beta releases are likely before full public availability.