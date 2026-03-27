Apple to Launch These 15+ New Products Later This Year
March has been an incredibly busy month for Apple, with the company unveiling more than 10 new products and accessories. We said hello to the MacBook Neo at the start of the month, and we bid farewell to the Mac Pro at the end of it.
Nevertheless, there is still a lot more to come this year.
Beyond the usual annual updates to iPhones and Apple Watches, Apple's all-new smart home hub is finally expected to launch later this year, once the more personalized version of Siri arrives. We are also expecting a foldable iPhone, a MacBook Pro with an OLED display, and long-awaited updates to the Apple TV and HomePods this year.
Here is what to expect from Apple later this year, according to rumors. Where there are arrows shown, it refers to a device's current chip → next chip.
iPhones
- iPhone 18 Pro: A20 Pro chip, a smaller Dynamic Island, a simplified Camera Control button, a red color option, variable aperture for at least one rear camera, web browsing via satellite, Apple-designed C2 modem for 5G, and more.
- iPhone 18 Pro Max: The same features rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro, but the Pro Max model might be slightly thicker.
- Foldable iPhone: 7.7-inch inner display with a reduced crease, 5.3-inch outer display, two rear cameras, one front camera, a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID, and more. iOS 27 is expected to be tailored for the foldable iPhone, allowing for side-by-side apps and other iPad-like multitasking functionality.
Apple Watches
- Apple Watch Series 12: A new chip, design changes (or not), and potentially Touch ID.
- Apple Watch Ultra 4: A new chip and potentially Touch ID.
iPads
- iPad 12: A16 chip → A18 chip or A19 chip with Apple Intelligence support.
- iPad mini: A17 Pro chip → A19 Pro or A20 Pro chip, an OLED display, a vibration-based speaker system, and a water-resistant design.
Macs
- Mac Studio: M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips → M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips.
- Mac mini: M4 and M4 Pro chips → M5 and M5 Pro chips.
- iMac: M4 chip → M5 chip, plus new color options.
- MacBook Pro with OLED display: A major redesign towards the end of 2026, with M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, an OLED display, a touch screen, a Dynamic Island, and a thinner design. On this device, which could also be named MacBook Ultra, macOS 27 is expected to offer a touch-friendly interface.
Home
- Apple TV: A17 Pro chip with support for the more personalized Siri, and Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support. A built-in FaceTime camera has been rumored for a future Apple TV, but it is unclear if that will arrive with the next model.
- HomePod mini: S9 chip or newer with support for the more personalized Siri, Apple's N1 chip with Wi-Fi 7 support, improved sound quality, a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, and potentially new color options like red.
- HomePod: A new full-sized HomePod that supports the revamped Siri.
- Home Hub: An all-new smart home hub featuring the more personalized version of Siri, a 6-inch to 7-inch square display, an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence, FaceTime, and more. Place it on a table or mount it on a wall.
- Security Camera/Sensor: Apple-designed, HomeKit-enabled security camera/sensor accessory to be sold alongside the new smart home hub.
- Face ID Doorbell: A video doorbell with Face ID and HomeKit Secure Video, wirelessly connects to a compatible deadbolt lock.
For more details, read our Upcoming Apple Products Guide: What's Coming in 2026.