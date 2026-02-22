Apple is Testing These iPhone 18 Pro and Foldable iPhone Colors

by

The special new color that Apple is considering for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this year is red, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

iPhone 18 Pro Deep Red Feature
Specifically, he said that Apple is testing a "deep red" finish for the two devices.

If this rumor materializes, it would be the first time that the Pro and Pro Max models ever come in red, and the iPhone 18 Pro models would be the first iPhone models to be available in red since the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in (PRODUCT)RED. However, it sounds like it would be more of a burgundy finish than a bright red.

While it was previously rumored that Apple was also considering purple and brown finishes for the iPhone 18 Pro models, Gurman said he believes that those color options are "just variants of the same red idea — given that the tones are fairly similar." In other words, it sounds like those two color options will not actually be offered.

As for the foldable iPhone, Gurman said Apple plans to "stay away from fun colors" and stick to more traditional space gray/black and silver/white finishes.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and foldable iPhone models in September.

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Cool

Related Roundup: iPhone 18
Tags: Foldable iPhone Guide, Mark Gurman
Related Forum: iPhone

Popular Stories

iphone 16 apple intelligence

Apple Aiming to Release 'Breakthrough' New iPhone Accessory

Wednesday February 18, 2026 12:43 pm PST by
Apple is looking for a "breakthrough" with its push into wearable AI devices, including an "AirTag-sized pendant," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a report this week, he said the pendant is reminiscent of the failed Humane AI Pin, but it would be an iPhone accessory rather than a standalone product. The pendant would feature an "always-on" camera and a microphone for Siri voice...
Read Full Article
Apple Watch 15 Tips Every Owner Needs to Know Feature

Apple Watch: 15 Tips Every Owner Needs to Know

Thursday February 19, 2026 7:38 am PST by
Apple Watch is now eleven generations in, and packed with useful features that are easy to miss at first glance. To help you get more out of your new device, we've rounded up 15 practical tips you might not have discovered yet, including a few that long-time users often overlook. Bounce Between Two Apps On your Apple Watch, double-press the Digital Crown to see a deck of all currently...
Read Full Article33 comments
Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro Feature

10 Reasons to Wait for Apple's iPhone 18 Pro

Wednesday February 18, 2026 5:12 am PST by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models at the same time, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 18 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One thing worth...
Read Full Article95 comments
maxresdefault

iPhone Fold: Launch, Pricing, and What to Expect From Apple's Foldable

Friday February 20, 2026 3:21 am PST by
Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone this year, based on multiple rumors and credible sources. The long-awaited device has been rumored for years now, but signs increasingly suggest that Apple will release its first foldable device in 2026. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below, we've collated an updated set of key details that have been leaked about ...
Read Full Article94 comments
Multicolored Low Cost A18 Pro MacBook Feature

Low-Cost MacBook Expected on March 4 in These Colors

Wednesday February 18, 2026 5:42 am PST by
Apple will announce its rumored low-cost MacBook at its event on March 4, with the device coming in a selection of bold color options, according to a known leaker. Earlier this week, Apple announced a "special Apple Experience" for the media in New York, London, and Shanghai, taking place on March 4, 2026 at 9:00am ET. Posting on Weibo, the leaker known as "Instant Digital" said that the...
Read Full Article332 comments

Top Rated Comments

K
Koni17
42 minutes ago at 08:48 am

I would genuinely like to hear a single use case or relative advantage of a foldable phone over the existing form factor.
Bigger screen.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
34 minutes ago at 08:57 am
Here’s an idea: how ‘bout black?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xenotek Avatar
xenotek
46 minutes ago at 08:45 am
I would genuinely like to hear a single use case or relative advantage of a foldable phone over the existing form factor.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
HVDynamo
41 minutes ago at 08:50 am
If it looks like that mock up, that's probably what I will get. Although, I will miss the Pacific Blue that my 12 Pro has.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
HVDynamo
38 minutes ago at 08:53 am

I would genuinely like to hear a single use case or relative advantage of a foldable phone over the existing form factor.
It's literally the ability to turn it into a bigger screen while also not taking up that much more space in your pocket. That said, I'm not interested myself. The tradeoff's of having a screen that is plastic again so it can bend, and the additional failure points of a hinge are just a hard pass for me. I don't think the tradeoffs are worth it. I'd rather just grab my iPad or laptop if I want a bigger screen.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Vincent Hanna Avatar
Vincent Hanna
35 minutes ago at 08:56 am
Great. A thread about iPhone 18 Pro colors instantly turns into a re-litigation of the folding phone use case.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments