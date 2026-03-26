Apple Discontinues Mac Pro

Apple has discontinued the Mac Pro and will soon be removing the machine from its website, reports 9to5Mac. Apple does not plan to design a new version of the ‌Mac Pro‌, and no new model will be coming in the future.

The ‌Mac Pro‌ was last updated in 2023, which was when Apple added an M2 Ultra Apple silicon chip, but the chassis has not been refreshed since 2019. Apple redesigned the ‌Mac Pro‌ to be more modular in 2019 after failing with its "innovative" trash can Mac Pro, but the machine has never been mainstream due to its $6,999 starting price.

Apple has largely replaced the ‌Mac Pro‌ with the Mac Studio, a device that is smaller and uses newer Apple silicon chips. The ‌Mac Studio‌ is now Apple's high-end desktop machine designed for professional use.

The current ‌Mac Studio‌ features an M3 Ultra chip, though it is expected to get an M5 Ultra refresh later this year. Apple's desktop lineup also includes the Mac mini and the iMac.