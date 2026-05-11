Reddit Starts Blocking Mobile Website, Pushing Users to App Instead

Social network Reddit recently began blocking mobile visitors to its website while pushing them to download the official Reddit app, and it's fair to say that the move is not going down well with users.



If you visit reddit.com on your iPhone today, you may see a new popup that can't be dismissed, asking you to "get the app to keep using Reddit."

A Reddit spokesperson told Ars Technica that it was "a test for a small subset of frequent logged-out mobile users that prompts them to download the app after visiting the site." They continued: "These users are already familiar with Reddit and we've seen that the experience is much better for them in the app. The app offers a more personalized experience and users can more easily find communities that match their interests."

Users have since taken to subreddits like r/bugs and r/help to voice their displeasure at being blocked out of the website on mobile. "Are my days of anonymously browsing over?" asked one user.

Futurism's Victor Tangermann wrote about the aggressive ad last week, suggesting the change was the latest indication of the platform's "enshittification" – a neologism coined by author Cory Doctorow that describes tech companies deliberately degrading their services in order to maximize profit.

Despite consistent user growth and 121 million daily active users, Reddit has struggled to find a path to monetization since it went public on the stock exchange two years ago. The site's principal revenue is advertising, which explains the push to log users into its mobile app, where it can consistently track their activity.

In 2024, the company also signed a controversial contract with OpenAI that allowed the ChatGPT maker to train its AI models on user-submitted posts. (It's currently in legal battles with Perplexity and Anthropic over alleged unlawful use of its data.)

Over half the population of the U.S. visits Reddit each week, according to the Financial Times, but most of that discovery comes from Google searches, which suggests the so-called "front page of the internet" is walking a tightrope between monetizing interactions and stifling engagement growth.

I am not really a Reddit user. However, from time to time I am checking few subreddits, like r/Monero, on my mobile device. But it seems like this is over now, since Reddit decided to not let me use their website anymore: "Get the app to keep using Reddit", it now says. No way... pic.twitter.com/UuTd6FIwpu — CR1337 (@CR1337) May 6, 2026