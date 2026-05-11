 Reddit Starts Blocking Mobile Website, Pushing Users to App Instead - MacRumors
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Reddit Starts Blocking Mobile Website, Pushing Users to App Instead

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Social network Reddit recently began blocking mobile visitors to its website while pushing them to download the official Reddit app, and it's fair to say that the move is not going down well with users.

General Apps Reddit Feature
If you visit reddit.com on your iPhone today, you may see a new popup that can't be dismissed, asking you to "get the app to keep using Reddit."

A Reddit spokesperson told Ars Technica that it was "a test for a small subset of frequent logged-out mobile users that prompts them to download the app after visiting the site." They continued: "These users are already familiar with Reddit and we've seen that the experience is much better for them in the app. The app offers a more personalized experience and users can more easily find communities that match their interests."

Users have since taken to subreddits like r/bugs and r/help to voice their displeasure at being blocked out of the website on mobile. "Are my days of anonymously browsing over?" asked one user.

Futurism's Victor Tangermann wrote about the aggressive ad last week, suggesting the change was the latest indication of the platform's "enshittification" – a neologism coined by author Cory Doctorow that describes tech companies deliberately degrading their services in order to maximize profit.

Despite consistent user growth and 121 million daily active users, Reddit has struggled to find a path to monetization since it went public on the stock exchange two years ago. The site's principal revenue is advertising, which explains the push to log users into its mobile app, where it can consistently track their activity.

In 2024, the company also signed a controversial contract with OpenAI that allowed the ChatGPT maker to train its AI models on user-submitted posts. (It's currently in legal battles with Perplexity and Anthropic over alleged unlawful use of its data.)

Over half the population of the U.S. visits Reddit each week, according to the Financial Times, but most of that discovery comes from Google searches, which suggests the so-called "front page of the internet" is walking a tightrope between monetizing interactions and stifling engagement growth.


It's not the first time Reddit has alienated some of its users. In 2023, it stopped letting users opt out of ad personalization. Then again in the same year, ahead of its IPO, the company started charging developers for accessing its API, which led to the shutdown of several popular Reddit clients, including Apollo.

Tag: Reddit

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Top Rated Comments

T
thecombatwombat
4 minutes ago at 06:27 am
The honest message would just say:

"You can't block ads in our app. Screw you, screw the open internet, use our app."
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AusMness Avatar
AusMness
18 minutes ago at 06:13 am
Safari's "Hide distracting items" is your friend folks
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
andrewxgx
18 minutes ago at 06:13 am
******tification of the internet continues
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
bg1419
6 minutes ago at 06:24 am
I’m just tired 🫩
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DeftwillP Avatar
DeftwillP
10 minutes ago at 06:21 am
******tification rolls on
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
Smoothie
11 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Yes, it's all about ad revenue. I read The New York Times using Safari on my iPhone. Every so often, I get a pop-up that urges me to read the story in the app because "it's better." I subscribe to the Times and I don't want to be subjected to constant ads, which I can block with Safari. The app would prevent that. So it may be better for the Times, but not for me.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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