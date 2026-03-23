 Apple Reportedly Preparing 'Biggest Set of iPhone Revamps' Ever - MacRumors
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Apple Reportedly Preparing 'Biggest Set of iPhone Revamps' Ever

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Apple is working on "the biggest set of iPhone revamps in the product's history," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

All Screen iPhone 2030 Feature Sans Text
Specifically, he is referring to the long-rumored foldable iPhone, as well as an ambitious 20th-anniversary iPhone with a truly "edge-to-edge" design.

In an in-depth profile of Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus, who is widely considered to be the leading candidate to become Apple's next CEO whenever Tim Cook steps down, Gurman said Ternus is "overseeing the biggest set of iPhone revamps in the product's history, including a foldable model this year and a version with an edge-to-edge screen that could arrive as early as 2027, for the device's 20th anniversary."

Apple is expected to unveil the foldable iPhone in September this year, while the 20th-anniversary iPhone would debut next year, if such a device materializes. Apple unveiled the original iPhone in January 2007, so the iconic device turns 20 next year.

Given the article was focused on Ternus, it did not provide any further details about these iPhone models, but there are already plenty of rumors.

Like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, the foldable iPhone will open up like a book, providing users with a large screen for watching videos, playing games, and multitasking. iOS 27 is expected to be optimized for the foldable iPhone, allowing for side-by-side apps.

Apple Foldable Thumb
A few months ago, a report said the foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.7-inch inner display, and a 5.3-inch outer display. It was initially rumored that the device would have a virtually "crease-free" inner display, but it was later reported that Apple is using technology that "reduces the crease without eliminating it entirely."

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the foldable iPhone to have two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID.

As for the 20th-anniversary iPhone, previous reports have indicated that the device will have a seamless design, with a curved glass enclosure and no cutouts in the display. To achieve this, the front camera would be located under the screen.

It is unclear if Apple will be able to pull off such a device by next year, but if it does, then it truly would be a big two years ahead for the iPhone.

Related Roundup: iPhone Fold
Tags: 20th-Anniversary iPhone, Bloomberg, Foldable iPhone Guide, Mark Gurman

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Top Rated Comments

awshucks Avatar
awshucks
29 minutes ago at 06:32 am
No new revamped iPhones will pull me away from my iPhone Air!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
22 minutes ago at 06:39 am

Can someone remind me, does the EU regulation prevent Apple from pursuing wireless charging only for the 20th anniversary device?
Why would anyone want this?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
22 minutes ago at 06:39 am

Can someone remind me, does the EU regulation prevent Apple from pursuing wireless charging only for the 20th anniversary device?
Nope. Hopefully the market does though...what a terrible idea.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
MarkNewton2023
25 minutes ago at 06:35 am

Apple is working on "the biggest set of iPhone revamps in the product's history," according to the latest word from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman ('https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2026-apple-next-ceo/').



Specifically, he is referring to the long-rumored foldable iPhone, as well as an ambitious 20th-anniversary iPhone with a truly "edge-to-edge" design.

In an in-depth profile of Apple's hardware engineering chief John Ternus ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/03/22/apple-ceo-candidate-john-ternus-profile/'), who is widely considered to be the leading candidate to become Apple's next CEO whenever Tim Cook steps down, Gurman said Ternus is "overseeing the biggest set of iPhone revamps in the product's history, including a foldable model this year and a version with an edge-to-edge screen that could arrive as early as 2027, for the device's 20th anniversary."

Apple is expected to unveil the foldable iPhone in September this year, while the 20th-anniversary iPhone would debut next year, if such a device materializes. Apple unveiled the original iPhone in January 2007, so the iconic device turns 20 next year.

Given the article was focused on Ternus, it did not provide any further details about these iPhone models, but there are already plenty of rumors.

Like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/07/09/samsung-galaxy-z-fold7/'), the foldable iPhone will open up like a book, providing users with a large screen for watching videos, playing games, and multitasking. iOS 27 is expected to be optimized for the foldable iPhone, allowing for side-by-side apps ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/03/11/iphone-fold-ipad-style-multitasking/').



A few months ago, a report said the foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.7-inch inner display, and a 5.3-inch outer display ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/12/16/foldable-iphone-screen-sizes-leaked/'). It was initially rumored that the device would have a virtually "crease-free" inner display ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/07/17/foldable-iphone-galaxy-z-fold-8-crease-free/'), but it was later reported ('https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-03-11/apple-s-foldable-iphone-to-feature-ipad-like-interface-when-opened') that Apple is using technology that "reduces the crease without eliminating it entirely."

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/03/06/kuo-apple-foldable-iphone-book-style-2000/') the foldable iPhone to have two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID.

As for the 20th-anniversary iPhone, previous reports have indicated that the device will have a seamless design ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/12/16/iphone-of-dreams-is-two-years-away/'), with a curved glass enclosure and no cutouts in the display. To achieve this, the front camera would be located under the screen.

It is unclear if Apple will be able to pull off such a device by next year, but if it does, then it truly would be a big two years ahead for the iPhone.

Article Link: Apple Reportedly Preparing 'Biggest Set of iPhone Revamps' Ever ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/03/23/biggest-set-of-iphone-revamps-ever/')
Totally agree with Mark. iFold or Foldable phone will be the major and biggest iPhone revamps ever. It will be the most user transformative, revolutionary and evolution iPhone experience ever in the Apple history and will be the root of other type of foldable type iPhones when Apple is ready to launch. So exciting!! ❤️❤️❤️It feels 1,000 years to the time of foldable iPhone launch!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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