 macOS 27: Two More Changes Leaked Ahead of WWDC Next Month - MacRumors
Skip to Content

macOS 27: Two More Changes Leaked Ahead of WWDC Next Month

by

macOS 27 will have a "slight redesign" compared to macOS Tahoe, along with an option to automatically group tabs in Safari, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

macOS Liquid Glass Icon
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the design changes will help to address some of the criticism surrounding macOS Tahoe's new Liquid Glass interface. In particular, the changes should improve overall readability.

"Apple aims to address the shadows and transparency quirks," he said.

In addition, Gurman said Apple is testing a new AI-powered Safari feature that can automatically organize browser tabs into groups. This feature, previously revealed by MacRumors, is expected to be available across macOS 27, iOS 27, and iPadOS 27.

"I'm told that in test versions of iOS 27, the center-top button that users can tap to move between their tab groups has a new option called 'Organize Tabs,'" he said. "You can choose whether you want the grouping to occur automatically or not."

Apple will unveil macOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on Monday, June 8.

The first developer beta of macOS 27 will likely be available immediately following the keynote, and a public beta typically follows in July. Following beta testing, the software update should be released to all users in September.

Related Reading: Apple to Unveil macOS 27 Next Month With These New Features

Related Roundups: macOS 27, WWDC 2026
Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, Safari
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Popular Stories

wwdc 2026 horizontal

WWDC 2026 Graphic Teases Major iOS 27 Feature

Sunday April 19, 2026 3:02 pm PDT by
Apple's WWDC 2026 graphic provides "a glimpse of the revamped Siri interface coming in iOS 27," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said iOS 27 will include a new Siri interface in the Dynamic Island. When you trigger Siri, he said the Dynamic Island will show a "Search or Ask" prompt, and this will apparently be accompanied by a "glowing cursor"...
Read Full Article62 comments
wwdc 2026 horizontal

WWDC 2026 is a Month Away: Apple Highlights 'Distinguished Winners'

Thursday May 7, 2026 7:35 am PDT by
Apple today highlighted four Distinguished Winners of this year's Swift Student Challenge, ahead of the WWDC 2026 developers conference next month. The annual Swift Student Challenge gives eligible student developers around the world the opportunity to showcase their coding capabilities by using the Swift Playground or Xcode apps to create an interactive "app playground." Apple said this...
Read Full Article8 comments
Apple Foldable Thumb

'iPhone Ultra' Will Solve Two Key Problems

Saturday April 11, 2026 8:40 am PDT by
Apple reportedly plans to unveil a foldable iPhone in September, and the device will supposedly solve two problems with foldable smartphones. In case you missed it, a leaker on Chinese social media platform Weibo recently claimed that the foldable iPhone will be named "iPhone Ultra." According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the device will have improved screen quality and overall durability...
Read Full Article204 comments

Top Rated Comments

Idgit Avatar
Idgit
11 minutes ago at 10:04 am
"Lipstick on a pig," as Jeff Johnson said on Mastodon ('https://mastodon.social/@lapcatsoftware/116550682692705315').
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
15 minutes ago at 10:00 am
Last year we got a redesign as a slight
This year we get a slight redesign
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
2
2638se
25 minutes ago at 09:50 am
I find It perplexing that Gurman seems to have a weird defensive altitude about Alan Dye/Liquid Ass.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Y
Yourbigpalal83
6 minutes ago at 10:10 am
HERES A WILD IDEA FOR ALL OF IOS AND MAC OS....THEMES! Enable the user to customize their own unique themes and interface. You could even open up a new digital marketplace for this and make money off it. Thats what liquid glass basically is anyway, a forced visual theme not everyone likes.

Apple should enable people to use their computers how they wish. If i want to run MacOS looking like a classic 1980s era interface, i should be able to do that without a 3rd party program or hack. If i want to have my computer look like its running LCARS from Star Trek, or The Matrix Code, or even windows, APPLE should allow a market place where people can program themes across Ipad, Mac and Iphone and even the apple watch, and they can buy these packs, download them across there devices, and run them as long as the core functionality of the system doesn't change.

its just a visual coat of paint after all. The functionality is still the same. I dont get it. Apple lets me change my wallpaper, my ring tones, but not the overall look of the system, or what it does is just adjustments on what they allow (Bigger, Smaller, change color or opacity) but nothing else.

Why? You have to get approval to upload an app into the app store right? Same thing here..submit themes to the theme store, Apple says yes, it doesnt change any core functionality, aproves it, they get a cut, the maker gets a cut, everyones happy.

I mean...i spend thousands of dollars on this stuff, and yet i feel like it still isnt fully mine yet. If i want to run my ipad and macbook and iphone with a 80s user interface why cant i officially? I can buy retro cases for it, download retro wallpaper with it, use retro ringtones and sounds, but the UI is still very modern and just clashes and i cant change that without bypassing stuff that i dont want to bypass.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
nt5672
6 minutes ago at 10:10 am
I don't see anything positive here. I don't want AI rearranging my tabs.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
Lounge vibes 05
25 minutes ago at 09:50 am
I feel like a lot was left out of this article.

Here is what Gurman actually said:


Apple Inc.’s macOS 26 Tahoe has proven to be more controversial than its iPhone and iPad counterparts — and Apple is looking to address that.

Though the Mac software introduced the same Liquid Glass interface seen in iOS 26, the design language hasn’t translated as smoothly to the larger displays and different input methods of desktops and laptops. Part of the reason is that Liquid Glass was created with more modern hardware in mind ('https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2025-06-08/apple-s-liquid-glass-ios-26-software-redesign-to-hint-at-20th-anniversary-iphone-mbnm2u0d'): the crisp OLED displays that are used on iPhones, some iPads and Apple Watches. The software also will be well-suited to the more glass-centric iPhone 20 coming in 2027.


Most Macs, in contrast, still rely on industrial designs introduced several years ago. The current look of the MacBook Air debuted in 2022, while the latest MacBook Pro and iMac designs date back to 2021. Macs also continue to use LCD displays, which don’t render translucency, shadows and glass effects as effectively as OLED ('https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-10-28/apple-plans-oled-for-ipad-mini-ipad-air-macbook-air-mini-water-resistance') screens.

If you’ve used Tahoe, you’re likely familiar with some of the quirks — particularly the transparency effects and shadows that can make lists and other text-heavy areas harder to read. The issue is especially noticeable in Control Center, Finder, and apps with sidebars and dense lists. In several places, the new textures reduce text clarity or create interface confusion.

In the grand scheme of things, this problem isn’t catastrophic, and I still think Liquid Glass has been a net positive for the company despite some of the criticism online. In some ways, it’s a rare instance of Apple’s software feeling more futuristic than its hardware. Upcoming Mac releases — including a high-end OLED touch-screen MacBook ('https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-02-24/apple-s-touch-screen-macbook-pro-to-have-dynamic-island-new-interface') — should help the interface look far better over time.

But for now, Apple clearly needs to refine the experience for Mac users and make the software feel more polished. I’m told the company is preparing what people internally consider to be a “slight redesign” for macOS 27. With the next update, Apple aims to address the shadows and transparency quirks.

But Liquid Glass itself isn’t going away ('https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2026-03-15/apple-s-liquid-glass-ui-isn-t-going-anywhere-siri-home-hub-foldable-iphone-mmrpcylx'), as I’ve said before. It’s simply being refined. I also expect iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 to include a range of interface tweaks, though nothing will be too dramatic. The goal is more of a cleanup and refinement effort aligned with the company’s wider push to polish its software this year.

In fact, the changes to macOS are meant to make Liquid Glass look the way Apple’s design team intended it to from the start. Last year’s operating systems didn’t necessarily suffer from design problems, I’m told, but rather a not-completely-baked implementation from Apple’s software engineering team.

The cleanup approach isn’t unusual for Apple. After the company redesigned iOS 7 with flatter-looking interface elements in 2013, it spent the following year refining the software with iOS 8. The iOS 7 changes were similarly significant, adding glass effects, more dramatic transparency and updated shadowing throughout the interface.


Beyond adjusting the look of Liquid Glass, Apple will focus on bug fixes, battery-life upgrades and performance improvements. This refinement effort ('https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2025-11-23/apple-ios-27-snow-leopard-like-quality-focus-ai-features-tim-cook-retirement-mibq7jv8') is one of two major undertakings for Apple’s “27” operating system releases this year — the other being to add more artificial intelligence features. The company will unveil the software at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8.

The AI changes will center on Siri. Apple is introducing a new design and standalone app, and repositioning the technology as a more proactive assistant that helps users complete a wider range of tasks. The company is also working on a more chatbot-like interface, as well as deeper integration of Apple Intelligence features across new areas of the software.”
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments