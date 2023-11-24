Huge List of Black Friday Deals on Apple Accessories

by

Black Friday is the best time of the year to shop for tech accessories, and right now you can find some of the year's best deals offered by companies like Twelve South, Satechi, Nomad, Hyper, Anker, Sonos, and many more. Visit our Black Friday Roundup for a deeper dive into the best sales going on today.

Many Black Friday deals are known to sell out fast, so keep that in mind when browsing our posts and shopping online today. If you see something you're interested in, be sure to snag it quickly. You can also check out Black Friday deals on Apple products in our individual posts listed below.

Sonos

sonos black friday snowflakes

Sonos is offering up to 20 percent off select home theater products and up to 25 percent off portable speakers for this week only.

UP TO 25% OFF
Sonos Black Friday

Sonos very rarely offers straight cash discounts on individual products, with typical sales throughout the year focusing on bundle sales. For Black Friday, the company is finally back with steep markdowns on numerous products, and you don't need to bundle or enter a code for the savings.

The deal prices listed below will last through Cyber Monday on November 27. There's a good mix of devices on sale, including the popular Arc soundbar for $719 ($180 off), cheaper Ray soundbar for $223 ($56 off), Roam Bluetooth speaker for $134 ($45 off), and more.

Anker

anker snowflakes

Anker's biggest sale of the year kicked off earlier this week, with up to 60 percent off sitewide for Black Friday. Additionally, Anker has a few "mystery boxes" that can include hundreds of dollars in savings, if you're willing to risk not knowing what you're buying ahead of time.

In terms of the base sale, there are plenty of great accessories that you can buy to take advantage of the savings. A new highlight is the Prime 20,000 mAh Power Bank with 100W Charging Base for $129.50, down from $184.99. If you just want a portable battery with a smart display, the PowerCore 24,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display is at $92.00, down from $159.99.

UP TO 60% OFF
Anker Black Friday

At the bottom of the Black Friday sale page, Anker also has a few blind boxes on sale, priced at $19.99 (up to $219.99 in value) and at $29.99 (up to $219.99 in value). These mystery boxes include one Anker accessory, but you won't know what you're getting until they arrive. All items in the $19.99 box are worth more than $19.99, and all items in the $29.99 box are worth more than $29.99, so no matter what you'll be getting a deal.

All mystery box items are non-returnable (with the exception of quality issues). These could net you a huge discount with a collection of solid stocking stuffers for the holidays, if you're willing to take the blind box risk. Anker's Black Friday sale will run through December 3.

Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Portable Power Stations

Casetify

Casetify is offering a trio of discounts this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, ending on November 27. The discounts include the following: buy one, get 15 percent off; buy two, get 25 percent off; buy three, get 30 percent off. You'll need to enter the code BF2023 at checkout to see the discounts.

UP TO 30% OFF
Casetify Black Friday

This will cover all Casetify accessories sitewide, including iPhone cases, AirPods cases, laptop sleeves, iPad cases, MagSafe accessories, and more.

Hyper

hyper black friday snowflakes

Hyper is offering up to 60 percent off during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal events. The company said that this includes the best prices of the year on HyperJuice chargers, battery packs, HyperDrive hubs, Thunderbolt 4 docks, and more.

UP TO 60% OFF
Hyper Black Friday

Hyper's Black Friday event runs through November 26. Cyber Monday deals will run from November 27 through December 2, and include many of the same deals. These events include deals on portable batteries, USB-C chargers, Thunderbolt docks, and more.

Chargers and Battery Packs

Hubs and Docks

Thunderbolt 4

ZAGG

ZAGG has 35 percent off select products on its website, excluding already-discounted items and the 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe. The discount will be automatically applied in your cart, and this sale runs through November 26 at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time.

35% OFF
ZAGG Black Friday

Belkin

Belkin has introduced a 50% off sitewide Black Friday sale, by using the code BF23 at checkout. This sale covers 15 percent off MagSafe chargers, 20 percent off portable batteries, 20 percent off wall chargers, and more.

UP TO 50% OFF
Belkin Black Friday

Nomad

nomad black friday snowflakes

Nomad's Black Friday sale has 30 percent off sitewide, on full-priced and in-stock items. No codes are needed, and there are even deeper savings on outlet items (which are final sale).

30% OFF
Nomad Black Friday

Flexibits

New users can get 50 percent off a Flexibits Premium subscription this week, which includes the apps Fantastical and Cardhop. This sale will last through December 4.

50% OFF
Flexibits Black Friday

Twelve South

twelve south black friday snowflakes

Twelve South kicked off its Black Friday event a few days ago, including up to 50 percent off select products. This sale will last through Monday, November 27 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

UP TO 50% OFF
Twelve South Black Friday

You'll find accessories on sale including the Curve for MacBook, AirFly, HoverBar Duo for iPad, AirSnap Pro for AirPods Pro, BookArc for MacBook, HiRise 3 for iPhone, and much more.

Satechi

satechi black friday snowflakes

Satechi is offering 35 percent off nearly everything sitewide with the code BFCM35 during its Black Friday event. This includes MagSafe-compatible accessories, desktop accessories, USB-C chargers and hubs, and more.

35% OFF
Satechi Black Friday

Nimble

nimble black friday

At Nimble, you can get up to 60 percent off sitewide this week. The company makes quality and sustainable accessories for iPhones, including cases, portable batteries, cables, and more.

UP TO 60% OFF
Nimble Black Friday

ESR

ESR is offering up to 50 percent off sitewide this week, with deep discounts on iPhone chargers, iPhone cases, portable batteries, iPad cases, and more.

UP TO 50% OFF
ESR Black Friday

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.

