Huge List of Black Friday Deals on Apple Accessories

Black Friday is the best time of the year to shop for tech accessories, and right now you can find some of the year's best deals offered by companies like Twelve South, Satechi, Nomad, Hyper, Anker, Sonos, and many more.

Sonos

Sonos is offering up to 20 percent off select home theater products and up to 25 percent off portable speakers for this week only.

Sonos very rarely offers straight cash discounts on individual products, with typical sales throughout the year focusing on bundle sales. For Black Friday, the company is finally back with steep markdowns on numerous products, and you don't need to bundle or enter a code for the savings.

The deal prices listed below will last through Cyber Monday on November 27. There's a good mix of devices on sale, including the popular Arc soundbar for $719 ($180 off), cheaper Ray soundbar for $223 ($56 off), Roam Bluetooth speaker for $134 ($45 off), and more.



Anker

Anker's biggest sale of the year kicked off earlier this week, with up to 60 percent off sitewide for Black Friday. Additionally, Anker has a few "mystery boxes" that can include hundreds of dollars in savings, if you're willing to risk not knowing what you're buying ahead of time.

In terms of the base sale, there are plenty of great accessories that you can buy to take advantage of the savings. A new highlight is the Prime 20,000 mAh Power Bank with 100W Charging Base for $129.50, down from $184.99. If you just want a portable battery with a smart display, the PowerCore 24,000 mAh Power Bank with Smart Digital Display is at $92.00, down from $159.99.

At the bottom of the Black Friday sale page, Anker also has a few blind boxes on sale, priced at $19.99 (up to $219.99 in value) and at $29.99 (up to $219.99 in value). These mystery boxes include one Anker accessory, but you won't know what you're getting until they arrive. All items in the $19.99 box are worth more than $19.99, and all items in the $29.99 box are worth more than $29.99, so no matter what you'll be getting a deal.

All mystery box items are non-returnable (with the exception of quality issues). These could net you a huge discount with a collection of solid stocking stuffers for the holidays, if you're willing to take the blind box risk. Anker's Black Friday sale will run through December 3.

Wall Chargers

Portable Batteries

Portable Power Stations

Casetify

Casetify is offering a trio of discounts this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, ending on November 27. The discounts include the following: buy one, get 15 percent off; buy two, get 25 percent off; buy three, get 30 percent off. You'll need to enter the code BF2023 at checkout to see the discounts.

This will cover all Casetify accessories sitewide, including iPhone cases, AirPods cases, laptop sleeves, iPad cases, MagSafe accessories, and more.



Hyper

Hyper is offering up to 60 percent off during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal events. The company said that this includes the best prices of the year on HyperJuice chargers, battery packs, HyperDrive hubs, Thunderbolt 4 docks, and more.

Hyper's Black Friday event runs through November 26. Cyber Monday deals will run from November 27 through December 2, and include many of the same deals. These events include deals on portable batteries, USB-C chargers, Thunderbolt docks, and more.

Chargers and Battery Packs

Hubs and Docks

Thunderbolt 4

ZAGG

ZAGG has 35 percent off select products on its website, excluding already-discounted items and the 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe. The discount will be automatically applied in your cart, and this sale runs through November 26 at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time.

Belkin

Belkin has introduced a 50% off sitewide Black Friday sale, by using the code BF23 at checkout. This sale covers 15 percent off MagSafe chargers, 20 percent off portable batteries, 20 percent off wall chargers, and more.

Nomad

Nomad's Black Friday sale has 30 percent off sitewide, on full-priced and in-stock items. No codes are needed, and there are even deeper savings on outlet items (which are final sale).

Flexibits

New users can get 50 percent off a Flexibits Premium subscription this week, which includes the apps Fantastical and Cardhop. This sale will last through December 4.

Twelve South

Twelve South kicked off its Black Friday event a few days ago, including up to 50 percent off select products. This sale will last through Monday, November 27 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

You'll find accessories on sale including the Curve for MacBook, AirFly, HoverBar Duo for iPad, AirSnap Pro for AirPods Pro, BookArc for MacBook, HiRise 3 for iPhone, and much more.



Satechi

Satechi is offering 35 percent off nearly everything sitewide with the code BFCM35 during its Black Friday event. This includes MagSafe-compatible accessories, desktop accessories, USB-C chargers and hubs, and more.

Nimble

At Nimble, you can get up to 60 percent off sitewide this week. The company makes quality and sustainable accessories for iPhones, including cases, portable batteries, cables, and more.

ESR

ESR is offering up to 50 percent off sitewide this week, with deep discounts on iPhone chargers, iPhone cases, portable batteries, iPad cases, and more.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post.