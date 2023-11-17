4 Best Black Friday iPad Deals
Even though there's still one week until Black Friday, we're tracking a number of all-time low prices on iPads today. This also includes record lows on iPad accessories like the Magic Keyboard.
Starting with the 9th generation iPad, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi model for $249.00, down from $329.00. This is a match of the best price we've ever tracked on this iPad, and it's a great entry-level option for kids or family members who don't need a tablet for intensive tasks.
Amazon also has the 10th generation iPad at an all-time low price, and this one is a new deal for Black Friday 2023. The 64GB Wi-Fi model has hit $349.00, down from $449.00, which is $50 below the typical price we've been tracking all year.
Switching to the iPad Air, Amazon is discounting the 2022 64GB Wi-Fi tablet to $499.99, down from $599.00. It's another best-ever price, and it's one of many iPad Air deals that have appeared for Black Friday. You can also find cellular markdowns on Amazon right now.
There aren't many record low prices on the iPad Pro lineup, but Amazon does have the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch model for $999.00, down from $1,099.00, which remains the best price we've tracked to date.
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.
