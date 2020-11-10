Guides
Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in 6 Minutes

by

Apple today held a third fall event, this time focused on Macs. Apple announced new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, all of which are equipped with the first Apple Silicon chip, the M1.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

It took Apple a little bit under an hour to introduce all of the new devices during the "One More Thing" event, but we've recapped all of the announcements in just six minutes for our readers who want quick but thorough overview of the announcements.

Apple Silicon Announcements

New Mac Details

Big Sur

Other Tidbits

Apple Videos

Apple shared a Mac video during its keynote event highlighting new products. We've embedded it below for those who missed seeing the event live.

Full Event Livestream

The full Apple event livestream can be rewatched on YouTube or on the Apple Events website.


The new ‌Mac mini‌, 13-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, and 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ are available to order today from Apple's website. The machines will begin arriving to customers on November 17.

Top Rated Comments
madgick Avatar
madgick
1 hour ago at 01:13 pm
I should give up hoping to see AirTags ever released ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
verniesgarden Avatar
verniesgarden
1 hour ago at 01:13 pm
6 minutes is still longer than that keynote needed to be.

it was the “this meeting could have been an email” off keynotes.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple_Robert Avatar
Apple_Robert
33 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
I wish Apple had done their keynote in 6 minutes, instead of dragging it on and on with filler material.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ridgero Avatar
ridgero
55 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
16 GB RAM?

Hello 2014
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DVD9 Avatar
DVD9
17 minutes ago at 01:58 pm


16 GB RAM?

Hello 2014

It's optimized!

Two ports instead of four...the ports are optimized!

You know what's optimized? Apple's profits.

Hardware is overpriced and underpowered garbage.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RFolk Avatar
RFolk
59 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
This my take: everything is faster, better, more efficient , more incredibly powerful, everything is so much better , BUT:
-what is clock speed on these M1 chips ?
-limited to only 2 USB4 /TB3 ports
-limited to only 16 Gb RAM
-same webcam ...
-256 Gb base system , in 2020

These are not complains just observations. I guess I'll have to wait for review videos to see just how these system perform in real life scenarios. One more week or so.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

