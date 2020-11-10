Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in 6 Minutes

Apple today held a third fall event, this time focused on Macs. Apple announced new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, all of which are equipped with the first Apple Silicon chip, the M1.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

Apple Silicon Announcements

New Mac Details

Big Sur

Other Tidbits

Apple Videos

It took Apple a little bit under an hour to introduce all of the new devices during the "One More Thing" event, but we've recapped all of the announcements in just six minutes for our readers who want quick but thorough overview of the announcements.

Apple shared a Mac video during its keynote event highlighting new products. We've embedded it below for those who missed seeing the event live.

Full Event Livestream

The full Apple event livestream can be rewatched on YouTube or on the Apple Events website.