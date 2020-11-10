Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event in 6 Minutes
Apple today held a third fall event, this time focused on Macs. Apple announced new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, all of which are equipped with the first Apple Silicon chip, the M1.
It took Apple a little bit under an hour to introduce all of the new devices during the "One More Thing" event, but we've recapped all of the announcements in just six minutes for our readers who want quick but thorough overview of the announcements.
Apple Silicon Announcements
- Apple Announces M1 Chip for the Mac
- Apple Unveils New Mac Mini Powered By M1 Chip, Pricing Now Starts at $699
- Apple Announces New 13-inch MacBook Pro With M1 Chip, Starting at $1,299
- New MacBook Air, 13-Inch MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini With M1 Chip Available to Order, Launch November 17
New Mac Details
- M1 MacBook Pro Replaces Low-End Model, Higher-End Intel Options Still Available
- MacBook Air and MacBook Pro M1 Chips Have Same 8-Core CPUs, No Upgrades Available
- New MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Still Have 720p Camera, But Apple Promises Better Quality From M1
- New M1 Mac Models Feature Thunderbolt 3 Ports, Not Newer Thunderbolt 4
- Apple's M1 Chip Brings Massive Battery Life Improvements for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Big Sur
- Apple Releasing macOS Big Sur on November 12
- Apple Seeds Second macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 Release Candidate to Developers
Other Tidbits
Apple Videos
Apple shared a Mac video during its keynote event highlighting new products. We've embedded it below for those who missed seeing the event live.
Full Event Livestream
The full Apple event livestream can be rewatched on YouTube or on the Apple Events website.
The new Mac mini, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 13-inch MacBook Air are available to order today from Apple's website. The machines will begin arriving to customers on November 17.
it was the “this meeting could have been an email” off keynotes.
Hello 2014
It's optimized!
16 GB RAM?
Hello 2014
Two ports instead of four...the ports are optimized!
You know what's optimized? Apple's profits.
Hardware is overpriced and underpowered garbage.
-what is clock speed on these M1 chips ?
-limited to only 2 USB4 /TB3 ports
-limited to only 16 Gb RAM
-same webcam ...
-256 Gb base system , in 2020
These are not complains just observations. I guess I'll have to wait for review videos to see just how these system perform in real life scenarios. One more week or so.