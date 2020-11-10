New MacBook Air, 13-Inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini With M1 Chip Available to Order, Launch Next Week

Apple's new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with the Apple-designed M1 chip are now available to order on Apple.com and through the Apple Store app, and they will be available in stores starting next week.



The new MacBook Air starts at $999, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299, and the new Mac mini starts at $699.

This story is part of our coverage of Apple's ongoing "One More Thing" event today. Refresh for more details and follow along with our live blog for the latest updates. We're also live tweeting the event on Twitter.